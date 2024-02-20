Breaking the barriers between metal and idol: Broken by the Scream

During Anime Los Angeles, held Jan. 4-7, the LA stage pulsed with the electrifying energy of Broken by the Scream as the metal idol group stormed onto it. Before they rocked the stage, their journey wasn’t all smooth sailing. They faced unexpected challenges and surprises, but most importantly, their shared love for music, a language that bridged cultures and brought them together.

For Nozukidaira Io, Nanaougi Tsubaki and newcomer Mikogami Shizuku, who had only been in the group for three weeks, their American debut was an experience etched in memory. Their rehearsals were filled with the unique cheer of American staff, a stark contrast to the typical Japanese quiet they usually experience. They were also greeted with a mysterious daily 6 a.m. alarm wake-up call, which they claim, to this day, has yet to be fixed. Embracing the unexpected, they turned it into a bonding experience, waking up early and starting rehearsals with renewed energy. The trio also found a shared love on the American soil In-N-Out.

Beyond the quirky hiccups, the trip to Los Angeles unveiled their stories of joining Broken by the Scream. Being the newest member, Mikogami has always been drawn to idol life. She chose the metal idol route as the career would be longer than that of a pop idol. Bandmate Nanaougi is often energized by the “band presence” behind her whenever she’s performing, seeking a career filled with the raw emotions of live music, finding her fit in BBTS. When the band was formed, Nozukidaira, one of the original members from 2016, said, “I always loved the fusion of metal music, theatre and entertainment; I saw an opportunity to do that in Broken by the Scream and took it” (translated).

Los Angeles witnessed the electrifying culmination of Broken by the Scream’s journey when they took the stage. Songs like “Koi wa Otome no Nakidokoro” and “Tokyo Ride” exploded with their signature blend of aggressive vocals and captivating melodies, instantly enchanting the audience of Anime Los Angeles. The emotional rollercoaster continued with “Yume Hanabi,” its soaring melodies reaching for the rafters, before the bittersweet farewell of “Sayonara Birthday” tugged at heartstrings. Finally, “Kokoro, Harebare” injected pure energy, leaving the crowd buzzing and wanting more. Being fortunate enough to experience the live performance felt bittersweet, as it wasn’t just a regular performance, but a testament to the dedication of their craft and the powerful connection they had made with their new American fans.

The group is set to return to the US in April, with one-off performances at Catch One in Los Angeles and The Cutting Room in New York City.