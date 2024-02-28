CFA members vote to approve tentative agreement

Members of the California Faculty Association voted to approve the tentative agreement between the CFA and the California State University administration.

According to a press release by the CFA, over 76% of the union’s members that voted approved the agreement, the results of which were certified by the third party Votenet Solutions.

The tentative agreement included two 5% general salary increases for all faculty members, one going into effect as of July 1 and a retroactive one that applies to July 1, 2023. It also includes a raise to the salary floor of the lowest-paid CSU faculty, increased parental leave, and other benefits.

The CFA also issued an email to CSU faculty announcing the results of the vote, and outlined as to when some of these benefits would come into effect.

“We expect pay changes to be reflected in the May pay period, meaning the new increase will be seen on the June paycheck. Faculty will be paid for the entire retroactivity period regardless of when the raises are implemented,” said the email.

The tentative agreement came about after CFA called for a systemwide strike across all CSU campuses when talks between the union and CSU administration came to a standstill. The strike only lasted one of its planned five days because the CSU called the CFA back to the bargaining table with the TA.

The email also notes that the conditions outlined in the tentative agreement will only go into effect once the CSU’s Board of Trustees approve of it, and that the CFA have called for them to hold a special Board of Trustees meeting before the one held between March 24 and 27.