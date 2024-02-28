The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Got a tip? Have something you need to tell us? Contact the Sundial

Loading Recent Classifieds...

CFA members vote to approve tentative agreement

Devin Malone, Assistant News Editor
February 28, 2024
Screenshot+of+CFA+press+release+following+tentative+agreement+vote.
Screenshot of CFA press release following tentative agreement vote.

Members of the California Faculty Association voted to approve the tentative agreement between the CFA and the California State University administration.

According to a press release by the CFA, over 76% of the union’s members that voted approved the agreement, the results of which were certified by the third party Votenet Solutions.

The tentative agreement included two 5% general salary increases for all faculty members, one going into effect as of July 1 and a retroactive one that applies to July 1, 2023. It also includes a raise to the salary floor of the lowest-paid CSU faculty, increased parental leave, and other benefits.

The CFA also issued an email to CSU faculty announcing the results of the vote, and outlined as to when some of these benefits would come into effect.

“We expect pay changes to be reflected in the May pay period, meaning the new increase will be seen on the June paycheck. Faculty will be paid for the entire retroactivity period regardless of when the raises are implemented,” said the email.

The tentative agreement came about after CFA called for a systemwide strike across all CSU campuses when talks between the union and CSU administration came to a standstill. The strike only lasted one of its planned five days because the CSU called the CFA back to the bargaining table with the TA.

The email also notes that the conditions outlined in the tentative agreement will only go into effect once the CSU’s Board of Trustees approve of it, and that the CFA have called for them to hold a special Board of Trustees meeting before the one held between March 24 and 27.
More to Discover
More in Government
CSUN faculty and supporters during the CFA strike on Jan. 22, 2024, in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN faculty apprehensive of CFA tentative agreement
CSUN students, faculty and supporters march during the first day of the CFA strike on campus in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 22, 2024.
What did the students think of the CSU strike and its quick end?
A CSUN ethics teacher rally gives a speech during the first day of the CSU strike on Jan. 22, 2024, in Northridge, Calif.
CSU faculty members dissatisfied with the tentative agreement that ended historic strike
CFA and CSU reach tentative agreement after one day of systemwide strike
CFA and CSU reach tentative agreement after one day of systemwide strike
The CSUN library.
CSSA and the Institute for College Access & Success report inequity on tuition net prices for low-income students
Protestors yelling chants outside of Valera Hall during the California State University strike, holding up signs at CSUN on Sept. 5 in Northridge, Calif.
CSU reaches tentative salary agreements with three campus unions, ensuring pay increases for over 26,000 employees
More in News
The Ballet Folklórico Aztlán de CSUN dancers practice with their skirts on for the ninth CSU Folklórico Showcase near Sierra Tower in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.
CSUN hosts the CSU Folklórico Showcase for the first time
Construction workers continue to work and people walk by Maple Hall in Northridge, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
Maple Hall opening in March
Adobe Stock.
Measles discovered in Northridge
The story of Palestine
The story of Palestine
A mourner sheds a tear after laying a Rose on the grave of the unclaimed dead of 2020 on Dec. 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif.
LA County honors the unclaimed dead of 2020
File photo. Graduate student Sasha Turchak plays her tennis match in the CSUN Fall Invitational on Nov. 11 in Northridge, Calif.
Thefts reported in women’s tennis facilities on campus

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2024 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in