The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Got a tip? Have something you need to tell us? Contact us

Loading Recent Classifieds...

The Veterans Resource Center and the importance of community

Elizabeth Casas, Communities Desk Editor
March 5, 2024
The+Veterans+Resource+Center+photographed+on+Wednesday%2C+Feb.+7%2C+2024%2C+available+on+campus+at+CSUN+in+Northridge%2C+Calif.
Gallery3 Photos
Elizabeth Casas
The Veterans Resource Center photographed on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, available on campus at CSUN in Northridge, Calif.

The Veterans Resource Center was established in 2012 and strives to aid veterans with their educational journey at CSUN.

For over a decade, the VRC at CSUN has been a pillar of the veteran community, providing extensive resources and guidance to veterans pursuing higher education.

As of 2024, the VRC has over 100 members forming the community. They participate in various activities and find there is always a sense of community, which consists of veterans, dependents and allies.

Additionally, veterans are directly connected with the Veterans Office at CSUN to receive admissions assistance, financial aid counseling and health care programs.

According to VRC supervisor Raine Hernandez, veterans can find a sense of belonging at the VRC and plenty of activities to connect as a community.

Last month, they hosted their first of three Karaoke Like in Oki events scheduled for this spring semester. The center provided snacks, food and drinks. Everyone who attended picked their choice of song to perform, including staff.

For many veterans, it can be a challenging transition to assimilate into life after deployment. Some of those barriers include finding a sense of community, connecting with family and peers, finding resources, adjusting to a new environment and reestablishing themselves in their place of work.

Therefore, veterans need to establish a sense of community and surround themselves with other individuals who understand what it’s like to adjust to civilian life.

For Justin Aragon, a kinesiology major at CSUN, the welcoming environment of the VRC along with the relationships he has built over time are what make him feel a sense of community.

“It’s really cool to see different faces, because with different faces, there are different stories, different backgrounds, and most importantly it’s a veteran community,” Aragon shared.

After deployment, Aragon sought to be surrounded by peers who had experienced similar situations and understood his identity as a veteran. Having this community helped make the transition from active duty to civilian life seamless.

“What that does for me is I continue to surround myself with like-minded people,” Aragon said.

The VRC strives to provide a space for veterans, dependents and allies to connect as a community while also providing resources to set them up for success. The center coordinates numerous events throughout the semester, which are great opportunities for members to connect, such as study sessions, brunch and networking events.

The Blend is a great event for veterans to network and it takes place every other week on Wednesdays. According to Hernandez, it consists of different campus resources gathering at the VRC to build connections with members, as well as provide information about their services.

“The VRC is just, it’s very connected, it’s like a family really,” Hernandez said. “I think no matter what walk of life you are, where you come from, where you were deployed or served, who you served, you’re really just welcome here.”
More to Discover
More in Communities
Citrus fruit trees are the most prominent throughout the CSUN campus, shown in the G.A.R.D.E.N in Northridge, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.
CSUN Seed Library offers the community free seeds to plant
The Ballet Folklórico Aztlán de CSUN dancers practice with their skirts on for the ninth CSU Folklórico Showcase near Sierra Tower in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.
CSUN hosts the CSU Folklórico Showcase for the first time
Image courtesy of Adobe Stock.
Students voice safety concerns amid escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine
Gender-inclusive restroom locations on campus.
The past, present, and future of CSUN’s gender-neutral restrooms
CSUN alumnus Justin Flores, associate producer for Laugh Out Loud Radio, posing for a picture in HartBeat Studios on October 22, 2023, in Canoga Park, Calif.
Overcoming impostor syndrome
File Photo. Future Matadors gathered around on Cleary Walk to ask questions to various resource booths during Summer Celebration in Northridge, Calif., on June 29, 2023.
CSUN hosts annual fall open house
More in Featured
File photo. A student checks out the Aspire apartments showcase table at the Welcome Black event in the Northridge Center of the USU on Sept. 13, 2023.
CSUN kicks off spring semester with "Welcome Black"
Construction workers continue to work and people walk by Maple Hall in Northridge, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
Maple Hall opening in March
The Matadors womens soccer team huddles up before the game against the CSU Fullerton Titans on Sept. 22, 2022, at the Performance Soccer Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN women’s soccer appoints new head coach Gina Brewer
CSUN faculty and supporters during the CFA strike on Jan. 22, 2024, in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN faculty apprehensive of CFA tentative agreement
CSUN baseballs Kevin Fitzer, 33, waits for a pitch during a game against UC Riverside on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball looks to utilize last season’s momentum to chase 2024 Big West crown
From left to right: Michael Heald, violin professor at University of Georgia; Xi Chen, violin professor at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing; and Thomas Loewenheim, cello professor at Fresno State University.
ChamberFest 2024 brings students and musicians together

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2024 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in