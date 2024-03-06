Kappa Kappa Gamma hosts philanthropic event

Ever wonder what sorority life is like? It is much different than what the television portrays it to be. Sororities like Kappa Kappa Gamma promote sisterhood and philanthropy.

On February 21, Greek life sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma held its Kappa Krush event. The sisters of the sorority donate towards the cause of mental health and well-being.

The event was a fundraiser for the Jed Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes mental health and aims to prevent suicide among teenagers and young adults. Their foundation partners with many high schools and colleges. They teach the youth to seek out help and to help those in need.

The sorority has lived in the same house since 1974. The Greek life house’s chapter at CSUN, known as Epsilon Xi, is being led by Melanie Nuñez. She has been a member since spring 2023, and is now the president. The sorority’s values include trailblazing, connection, respect, optimism and truth.

One of the sisters, Emma Leigh, said this event was simply about helping students.

“College students really struggle, and we want to help as best as we can.”

The fundraiser featured activities such as bouquet making, bidding baskets, and a photo area with cutouts. They were also selling purses at the fundraiser. Rachel Sedrak was in charge of running and setting up the event.

The theme of the event was love, as the sorority promotes mental health. To prepare for the event, the sorority hand painted the banners and hand-made the decorations.

“It is a good bonding moment to take a break from school and to spend time with our sisters,” Leigh said.

Nuñez said she enjoys her time at the sorority.

“I get to lead an amazing chapter, and to be the face of the organization,” she said. “I also get to make a lot of connections. I get to empower women, and they get to empower me.”

Some of the sisters joined to contribute to the cause. Ella Perez, who has been with the sorority for years, said she joined for the community aspect and events like this.

“I started as a student during COVID-19, and I wanted to be with a big community of people. I was a band kid, and I wanted something similar,” Perez said. “I was also a Girl Scout, so I liked the philanthropy aspect. I chose Kappa because it promotes mental health.”

Leoda Khosravi, who’s been with the sorority since 2023, commented on her time at the sorority.

“Everyone is welcoming and respectful. It is everything I wanted in a sorority,” she said.

The event generated a lot of support for their cause.

Dylan Naber, a member of the fraternity Kappa Sigma, was at the event to support their Greek life family.

“We are close to Kappa Kappa Gamma and close to Greek life, and they’re supporting a great cause,” he said.