AS commemorates Presidents Day with a memorable award

Jennifer Rodman, Reporter
March 13, 2024
File+photo.+Speakers+at+the+Black+Scholars+Matter+high+school+tour+introduce+CSUN+Vice+President+for+Student+Affairs+William+Watkins+to+the+students+and+staff+of+Taft+and+Hamilton+high+schools+on+Nov.+9%2C+2022%2C+in+Northridge%2C+Calif.
Kaitlyn Lavo
File photo. Speakers at the Black Scholars Matter high school tour introduce CSUN Vice President for Student Affairs William Watkins to the students and staff of Taft and Hamilton high schools on Nov. 9, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.

The Associated Students held a senate meeting on Presidents Day to share their gratitude and appreciation to former AS presidents and vice presidents.

AS President Paige Hajiloo acknowledged the hard work of previous presidents and vice presidents, stating in a speech that they “left an enduring legacy that continues to inspire us all each day.”

Erika D. Beck, the CSUN president, thanked everyone in the audience and current cabinet members for all they have done to keep CSUN afloat.

Hajiloo and AS Vice President Josie Anderson presented William Watkins, current vice president for Student Affairs, with a plaque for 50 years since his service as AS president. In 1974, as an undergraduate student, Watkins was the first African American student body president elected at CSUN.

“I want to do something a little different here,” Watkins said. “I want to share with everybody that there is no precedent in this space that said they did this work by themselves. I want to thank all these senators, cabinets, and give a celebration to all these students.”

Watkins is well-respected by his colleagues. President Beck noted Watkins’ leadership and called him an “extraordinary leader.”

“I know I don’t have to tell anyone in this room what an extraordinary leader [Watkins] is and the kind of impact he’s had on the university, but most importantly on the people,” Beck said.

Zeke Zeidler, the first openly gay student body president, gave some input about Watkins’ accomplishments as well, saying, “Dr. Watkins said something that hit me that is that ‘We didn’t do it alone’.”

Later, Watkins made a point of showing his appreciation for President Beck, in a touching speech which moved her to tears.

“And to tell you all that Erika D. Beck is one of the most fantastic leaders this institution has ever had,” Watkins said. “Exactly what Cal State Northridge needs today to become better tomorrow.”

Susan Ettinger, the first woman student body president during her term at CSUN in 1981, was also present at the event.

“Thank God all the doors are opening for all of you also on the alumni,” Ettinger said. “My year as president was so instrumental, you are going to learn so much. Dr. Watkins finished his term in June, we had the first Black president, the first Latin president, the first openly gay president, first Asian American president, first female president, I want all of you to be among the first, make sure to be the first too.”

The AS senate also hosted a lunch with past presidents and Cabinet members to commemorate Presidents Day.
Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Daily Sundial
