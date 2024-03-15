Women’s basketball head coach Carlene Mitchell to be replaced

After losing 26 straight and finishing the season 3-27, CSUN women’s basketball head coach Carlene Mitchell is set to be replaced.

Mitchell just finished her third season leading the women’s basketball team.

She has coached at every level, including the WNBA, where she served as an assistant coach for the Chicago Sky in 2017-18. She also coached in the Women’s Korean Basketball League.

At the college level, Mitchell coached at Rutgers for 10 years. With her as an assistant coach, Rutgers made the sweet 16 five times.

She came to the Big West in 2011, when she became the head coach at UC Santa Barbara. She stayed until 2015, and led the Gauchos to a Big West championship in her first season. She was also a finalist for the Spaulding Maggie Dixon Rookie Coach of the Year Award.

Athletic Director Shawn Chin-Farrell announced her departure earlier today. The press release put out by the athletic department says a national search for a replacement will begin immediately.