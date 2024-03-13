Two Matadors receive all-conference honors as CSUN prepares for tournament

For the first time since the 2020-21 season, multiple Matadors were honored when the Big West dropped their men’s basketball all-conference teams.

CSUN men’s basketball star De’Sean Allen-Eikens has been named to the 2023-24 All-Big West First Team. He finished his regular season campaign averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists en route to becoming the first Matador to be named to the first team since TJ Starks did it during the 2020-21 season. Allen-Eikens, the team’s leading scorer, broke out for at least 20 points 13 times this season, and went for 30 twice.

Dionte Bostick was named All-Big West honorable mention. Bostick finished up his junior season averaging 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He had his best game of the season back on February 15 in a win against CSU Bakersfield, when he went for a season high of 27 points in 39 minutes.

Both players will be in action on Wednesday night, when the Matadors face off against UC Santa Barbara in the first round of the 2024 Big West Basketball Championships in Henderson, Nevada.