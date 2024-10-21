The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

The Matadors struggle for a Big West win and fall to the Anteaters

Alexis Martinez, Sports Reporter
October 21, 2024
Matthew Gonzalez
CSUN men’s soccer midfielder Zack Harris, 8, dribbles the ball away from UC Irvine during their home match at the Performance Soccer Field on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

After conceding in the eighth minute, the CSUN men’s soccer team could not capitalize. Despite leading the game in total shots, the Matadors were unable to break through the Anteaters defense.

Misael Gonzalez of UC Irvine (6-7-1, 3-3-0) scored the lone goal in the 8th minute after converting a far post cross for an easy tap-in.

Despite this loss, the Matadors (2-7-5, 0-4-2) demonstrated resilience, leading the Anteaters in shots 13-12 and maintaining a 4-1 advantage over shots on goal.

“It’s been a trying season where we got blown out by Sacramento, and we played a very fine Irvine team that was past Big West Champions,” said CSUN head coach Terry Davila. “It wasn’t a lack of effort, just something not clicking, and we’re going to keep working hard.”

Davila emphasized his players’ unwavering determination and commended their commitment on the pitch despite the adversity they faced during conference play.

“Every parent can be proud of their sons,” said Davila. “They gave it everything they’ve got.”

While the Matadors kicked off the first half, UCI did allow much play for CSUN, playing close to their man and causing mistakes in the back, which led to the early goal.

The pressure did not stop after the hollering from UCI’s head coach and former CSUN assistant coach, Yossi Raz, who ensured his players stayed sharp.

Within the last ten minutes of the first half, the Anteaters earned multiple set pieces that either went wide of the net or missed the frame, keeping the Matadors within striking distance.

CSUN men’s soccer midfielder Jorge Solorzano, 7, kicks the ball away from UC Irvine during their home match at the Performance Soccer Field on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Matthew Gonzalez)

The second half was mainly dictated by the possession held chiefly by the Matadors, where mistakes from UCI led to opportunities for CSUN.

Senior forward Zion Wagoner, who subbed in the first half, made an immediate impact that energized the team to get in behind for crosses and cutbacks for shots just wide of the mark.

The Matadors came close multiple times, but shots from midfielders junior Arturo Reveles and sophomore Jorge Solorzano were off-target.

With Wagoner’s spark, the Matadors were pushed to take charge of the game. As they earned several corners, their best chances came in the game’s final ten minutes.

Reveles tested UCI’s goalkeeper, Paul Jing, with a header off the corner, but the keeper stood tall and denied the effort.

Junior and first-year transfer David Garcia had two headers saved by Jing late in the match, including a close-range attempt in the 85th minute, frustrating CSUN’s final push for an equalizer.

“You just can’t lose the ball under unnecessary situations, and sometimes we did,” Davila said. “But we got a bit more hold on the ball in the second half, but it was a lot of them backing up too.”

Seven players are seniors, so this may be the last chance to play in the Matadors’ red, white, and black. After the final whistle blew, it left a sense of urgency and missed opportunities.

The Matadors seek to close their season strong with three matches left and their final home game on Oct. 26.

“Probably the toughest environment on the west coast,” said Davila. “When you play Santa Barbara under the lights at seven o’clock, they’re a whole new team.”

CSUN will travel to face the Gauchos of UC Santa Barbara at Harder Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
At the Matador Soccer Field, CSUN Women’s Soccer midfielder Ashly Torres, 21, goes up for a header against Hawaii Women’s Soccer midfielder Brynn Mitchell, 3, on Oct. 3, 2024
CSUN women’s soccer program on the path to recovery
Head coach Aquiles Montoya speaks with the CSUN women's volleyball team during a timeout during the game against UC San Diego at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
Column: Matadors continue to plummet in Big West Conference
CSUN Women’s Soccer forward Cassidy Imperial-Pham, 18, protects the ball from Hawaii Women’s Soccer defender Zabiola Zamora,19, at the Matador Soccer Field on Oct. 3, 2024.
Hawai’i departs from the Big West, will join Mountain West in 2026
Matador forward Keonte Jones comes out of the timeout with the Matadors trailing 41-17 with six minutes left in the first half at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Jan. 18 in Northridge, Calif.
Keonte Jones named to 2024-25 All-Big West Men's Basketball Preseason Team
The Matadors celebrate after libero Paige Sentes, 2, serves the ball over the net to score against UC San Diego at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
Overcoming the Block: CSUN Struggles Against Tritons’ Towering Middle
Kim Turgut tees off in the Eagle Invitational at Circling Raven Golf Course.
Women’s Golf Clinch Back-to-Back Tournament Wins