The Matadors struggle for a Big West win and fall to the Anteaters

After conceding in the eighth minute, the CSUN men’s soccer team could not capitalize. Despite leading the game in total shots, the Matadors were unable to break through the Anteaters defense.

Misael Gonzalez of UC Irvine (6-7-1, 3-3-0) scored the lone goal in the 8th minute after converting a far post cross for an easy tap-in.

Despite this loss, the Matadors (2-7-5, 0-4-2) demonstrated resilience, leading the Anteaters in shots 13-12 and maintaining a 4-1 advantage over shots on goal.

“It’s been a trying season where we got blown out by Sacramento, and we played a very fine Irvine team that was past Big West Champions,” said CSUN head coach Terry Davila. “It wasn’t a lack of effort, just something not clicking, and we’re going to keep working hard.”

Davila emphasized his players’ unwavering determination and commended their commitment on the pitch despite the adversity they faced during conference play.

“Every parent can be proud of their sons,” said Davila. “They gave it everything they’ve got.”

While the Matadors kicked off the first half, UCI did allow much play for CSUN, playing close to their man and causing mistakes in the back, which led to the early goal.

The pressure did not stop after the hollering from UCI’s head coach and former CSUN assistant coach, Yossi Raz, who ensured his players stayed sharp.

Within the last ten minutes of the first half, the Anteaters earned multiple set pieces that either went wide of the net or missed the frame, keeping the Matadors within striking distance.

The second half was mainly dictated by the possession held chiefly by the Matadors, where mistakes from UCI led to opportunities for CSUN.

Senior forward Zion Wagoner, who subbed in the first half, made an immediate impact that energized the team to get in behind for crosses and cutbacks for shots just wide of the mark.

The Matadors came close multiple times, but shots from midfielders junior Arturo Reveles and sophomore Jorge Solorzano were off-target.

With Wagoner’s spark, the Matadors were pushed to take charge of the game. As they earned several corners, their best chances came in the game’s final ten minutes.

Reveles tested UCI’s goalkeeper, Paul Jing, with a header off the corner, but the keeper stood tall and denied the effort.

Junior and first-year transfer David Garcia had two headers saved by Jing late in the match, including a close-range attempt in the 85th minute, frustrating CSUN’s final push for an equalizer.

“You just can’t lose the ball under unnecessary situations, and sometimes we did,” Davila said. “But we got a bit more hold on the ball in the second half, but it was a lot of them backing up too.”

Seven players are seniors, so this may be the last chance to play in the Matadors’ red, white, and black. After the final whistle blew, it left a sense of urgency and missed opportunities.

The Matadors seek to close their season strong with three matches left and their final home game on Oct. 26.

“Probably the toughest environment on the west coast,” said Davila. “When you play Santa Barbara under the lights at seven o’clock, they’re a whole new team.”

CSUN will travel to face the Gauchos of UC Santa Barbara at Harder Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 23.