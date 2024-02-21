CSUN women’s soccer appoints new head coach Gina Brewer

CSUN’s athletic director Shawn Chin-Farrell has announced the hiring of Gina Brewer as the new women’s soccer head coach.

Brewer comes to CSUN after spending just one year at UCLA in the 2023 season as an assistant coach. Brewer helped the Bruins reach a 16-2-1 record and a Pac-12 championship.

Prior to joining UCLA, Brewer spent the 2022 season as a volunteer assistant coach with Santa Clara University, where she helped the Broncos reach the second round of the NCAA tournament. Before her time with the Broncos, Brewer spent 2011-2019 with Hawaii Pacific University as the head coach. Under her leadership, Brewer led the team to 70 wins and was the longest tenured head coach in the program’s history.

Brewer’s hiring comes after former head coach Christine Johnson resigned from the women’s soccer team back in December.

With the hiring, Brewer is set to become the seventh head coach in the history of the CSUN women’s soccer program.