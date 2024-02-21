The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Got a tip? Have something you need to tell us? Contact the Sundial

Loading Recent Classifieds...

CSUN women’s soccer appoints new head coach Gina Brewer

Ryan Romero, Sports Editor
February 21, 2024
The+Matadors+womens+soccer+team+huddles+up+before+the+game+against+the+CSU+Fullerton+Titans+on+Sept.+22%2C+2022%2C+at+the+Performance+Soccer+Field+in+Northridge%2C+Calif.
Aliyah Hinckley
The Matadors women’s soccer team huddles up before the game against the CSU Fullerton Titans on Sept. 22, 2022, at the Performance Soccer Field in Northridge, Calif.

CSUN’s athletic director Shawn Chin-Farrell has announced the hiring of Gina Brewer as the new women’s soccer head coach.

Brewer comes to CSUN after spending just one year at UCLA in the 2023 season as an assistant coach. Brewer helped the Bruins reach a 16-2-1 record and a Pac-12 championship.

Prior to joining UCLA, Brewer spent the 2022 season as a volunteer assistant coach with Santa Clara University, where she helped the Broncos reach the second round of the NCAA tournament. Before her time with the Broncos, Brewer spent 2011-2019 with Hawaii Pacific University as the head coach. Under her leadership, Brewer led the team to 70 wins and was the longest tenured head coach in the program’s history.

Brewer’s hiring comes after former head coach Christine Johnson resigned from the women’s soccer team back in December.

With the hiring, Brewer is set to become the seventh head coach in the history of the CSUN women’s soccer program.
More to Discover
More in Featured
The Ballet Folklórico Aztlán de CSUN dancers practice with their skirts on for the ninth CSU Folklórico Showcase near Sierra Tower in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.
CSUN hosts the CSU Folklórico Showcase for the first time
Construction workers continue to work and people walk by Maple Hall in Northridge, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
Maple Hall opening in March
CSUN faculty and supporters during the CFA strike on Jan. 22, 2024, in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN faculty apprehensive of CFA tentative agreement
CSUN baseballs Kevin Fitzer, 33, waits for a pitch during a game against UC Riverside on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball looks to utilize last season’s momentum to chase 2024 Big West crown
From left to right: Michael Heald, violin professor at University of Georgia; Xi Chen, violin professor at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing; and Thomas Loewenheim, cello professor at Fresno State University.
ChamberFest 2024 brings students and musicians together
CSUNs ice hockey team before the game on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.
Following senior night, ice hockey heads to playoffs
More in Sports
Head coach Carlene Mitchell writes a play down on a dry-erase board during a timeout against Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors women’s basketball blows lead versus Bakersfield to lose their 22nd straight game
Matadors forward DeSean Allen-Eikens drives to the rim to score a layup to give CSUN an early 5-0 lead while being defended by Long Beach forward Aboubacar Traore at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 17.
Matadors go cold against Long Beach State, Elbees drown CSUN’s four-game win streak in second half
File photo: The CSUN mens volleyball team defeated Hope International University in three sets on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Men’s volleyball secures three-set victory prior to 10-day break
Forward DeSean Allen-Eikens, 25 (left), and forward Keonte Jones, 4 (right), get ready to box out Cal Poly SLO defender Kobe Sanders, 3 (center), during free throws on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors corral the Mustangs and earn 15th win
Matadors guard Erica Adams scores the tough contested layup off a defensive stop to cut the lead to 33-31 with under two minutes left in the first half at the Premier Credit Union Area on Jan. 10 in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors’ defense fails to stop Gauchos’ offense in 21st straight loss
Guard Amiyah Ferguson, 1, shoots free throws during the game against UC San Diego on Feb. 1, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors’ comeback falls short against Tritons

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2024 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in