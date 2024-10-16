Keonte Jones named to 2024-25 All-Big West Men’s Basketball Preseason Team

Men’s basketball senior forward Keonte Jones was chosen as one of six players to the 2024-25 All-Big West Men’s Basketball Preseason Team.

Coming off a season where Jones led the defense with rebounds per game, blocks per game and steals per game and came fourth in the Big West in field goal percentage. Jones started in 31 games in his first season with the Matadors and would finish third on the team in points per game with 11.4.

In the first round of last year’s Big West tournament Jones helped lead the Matadors by dropping 24 points and helped lead CSUN to the teams first conference win in 10 seasons with a victory against UC Santa Barbara in an overtime thriller.

Jones averaged 19.5 points on 74.6 shooting percentage in the two conference tournament games CSUN played in last season.

The senior forward returns for his second season in the valley with the Matadors after originally coming from Midland College where Jones was named All-Western Junior College Athletic Conference honoree in the 2022-23 season.

With the season in just a few weeks, the Matadors will open the 2024-25 season with a trip to New York facing St. Bonaventure on Nov. 4th to start the new year.