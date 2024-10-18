Column: Matadors continue to plummet in Big West Conference

The CSUN women’s volleyball team has had a tough stretch of games in recent weeks. After losing their first three conference games, CSUN (6-11, 1-5 Big West) bounced back on the road against Cal State Fullerton (4-12, 0-6 Big West), winning 3-2.

Since winning on Oct. 5 against the Titans, the Matadors lost two straight conference games at home, both lopsided wins from the opponent, exposing CSUN’s defense and questionable offense. The team is in a tough spot and needs to figure things out quickly, or else their season will end soon.

The Matadors next two matches are crucial as they face UC Riverside (5-14, 0-6 Big West) on Thursday and UC Davis (10-5, 5-1 Big West) on Saturday. These upcoming matches will play a key role in determining CSUN’s playoff chances. The Matadors are currently in ninth place in the Big West, behind Hawaii and UC Irvine.

CSUN head coach Aquiles Montoya emphasized the importance of maintaining focus throughout the match, rather than getting too comfortable with early leads.

“Volleyball is a sport where everything can go your way, but you can still lose the game,” said Montoya. “We can’t take early leads for granted; we need to start and finish strong.”

Amaris Smith and Hailey Brockway have been standout players this season, contributing a combined 452 kills. They have demonstrated high efficiency, with Brockway boasting a hitting percentage of 3.46 and Smith hitting at 3.55.

“Amaris has been great for us,” said Montoya. “She brings a hard-working attitude to our team that translates to the others following her leadership. We’re proud of Amaris for the kills she’s made lately, and we’ll need more of that moving forward.”

In the past 10 matches, the Matadors have struggled both offensively or defensively. They only won more than one set twice in their last six games and have won just one of those matches.

Although the Matadors haven’t been one of the best teams in the conference, they have shown flashes of potential. However, with only six wins midway through the season, the Matadors need to win at least nine of its 12 matches to have a chance at making the playoffs.

One challenge the Matadors face their smaller roster compared to some of the top teams in the Big West. CSUN has four starters at least six feet or taller, most of whom are hitters, but only two of them are middle blockers.

In comparison, UC San Diego had nine middle blockers at least six feet tall. Last weekend’s matchup between the two teams was a mismatch, as CSUN struggled to compete with the Triton’s size and length.

The Matadors are currently two games behind UC San Diego, Cal State Bakersfield, and UC Santa Barbara, who are in a three-way tie with a 3-3 conference record. There is still a chance for CSUN to climb up in the standings, but based on their recent play, it doesn’t seem likely they can turn their season around.

The team has demonstrated its resilience, never giving up and always putting forth its best efforts. However, time will tell if they can overcome their struggles and end the season playing winning volleyball.