Daily Sundial
Daily Sundial

Cantando

Pamela Garcia, Managing Editor
August 25, 2024

Once you have found your ideal study spot either on or off campus, you will likely want some music to help boost your productivity. From LoFi to alternative, here are some picks to add to your study rotation:

©Nettwerk Music Group

Relax – Vacations

As the title suggests, this track by Vacations is a truly relaxing tune that mixes both indie and LoFi sounds with soothing vocals by frontman Campbell Burns. Whether you’re studying in the early morning or late at night, this song is great for any time of day.

 

 

©One Outta Ten

The Only Lovers Left Alive – One Outta Ten

Pulling from a variety of different genres such as indie, blues and surf rock, One Outta Ten’s discography has a track for every level of energy you’re feeling. “The Only Lovers Left Alive” is a soft, yet instrumentally lively song that is perfect for brightening up any study session.

 

 

©Epitaph Records

Homesick – HUNNY, Mik
For those who may prefer to work alongside ambient music without any lyrics, this Lo-Fi take on HUNNY’s 2022 single “Homesick” is the ideal track for doing homework or reading. Mik keeps the integrity of the original indie rock song alive, while simultaneously creating a melodically satisfying environment for listeners.

 

©Atlantic Records

Bad Dream – Wallows
This dreamy track by Wallows adds a nostalgic vibe to their typical bedroom pop sound. It is more sonically interesting than some of their other songs, almost mimicking the feeling of listening to the track on a record player. If you’re looking to add some pizzazz into your study playlists, look no further.

 

©No Sleep Records

it’s always cloudy in kalamazoo – saturdays at your place
Taking an alternative approach to classic indie sounds, “it’s always cloudy in kalamazoo” is a feel-good track for those late night study sessions. With an energetic and building chorus, it is the perfect way to give yourself that final burst of energy to wrap up a long day of work.

 

