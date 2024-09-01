Why Do the Number of Bicycle Accidents Keep Rising?

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Image source: Pexels

Cycling is a fantastic way to exercise, explore your surroundings, and reduce your carbon footprint. However, a concerning trend is emerging: the number of bicycle accident injuries and deaths is increasing sharply in the United States. Understanding the reasons behind this disturbing increase can help us promote safety for everyone who shares the road.

A Multifaceted Problem

No single factor is to blame for the increase in bicycle accidents. Several contributing reasons require attention:

Infrastructure issues: Many American roads prioritize car traffic, leaving cyclists with limited dedicated lanes or unsafe shoulders. This lack of protection creates a stressful environment where cyclists and motorists must share space.

Distracted driving: The rise of cell phone use and in-car technology contributes to distracted driving, making it harder for motorists to see and react to cyclists.

Lack of driver education: Some driver education programs may not adequately cover how to share the road with cyclists, sometimes leading to confusion and misjudgment on the part of drivers.

More cyclists on the road since the start of the pandemic: Many people took to their bicycles to avoid crowded public transit.

The rising popularity of e-bikes: The growing popularity of e-bikes means more inexperienced and sometimes older riders are taking to the streets, increasing the risk of accidents.

The Importance of Sharing the Road

Sharing the road requires responsibility from both cyclists and motorists. Cyclists should always wear helmets, use proper lighting at night, and obey traffic laws. Drivers should be aware of their surroundings, avoid distractions, and leave ample space when passing cyclists. Some drivers either do not know or resent cyclists having the same legal standing as them on the road.

The Aftermath of a Serious Bike Accident

Regrettably, even when all safety precautions are taken, accidents can happen. If you’re hit by a car while riding your bicycle, you can easily sustain serious injuries, even if the motorist is driving slowly. The emotional and financial impact can also be significant.

When to Consult a Personal Injury Lawyer

Attorney J.J. Dominguez of The Dominguez Firm explains what to do if you’re seriously injured in a bicycle accident. “In such situations, consulting with a personal injury lawyer experienced in bicycle accident cases is vital. A bicycle accident lawyer can help you understand your rights, navigate the insurance claim process, and fight for the compensation you deserve to cover your medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering.”

Looking Forward: Building Safer Roads

While legal representation can help after a bicycle accident, the ultimate goal is to prevent it from happening in the first place. Safety requires a multi-pronged approach:

Investing in Safe Cycling Infrastructure: Cities across the U.S. need to prioritize creating protected bike lanes and dedicated cycling paths.

Promoting Driver Education: Driver education programs should include comprehensive training on sharing the road safely with cyclists.

Driver education programs should include comprehensive training on sharing the road safely with cyclists. Encouraging Cycling Advocacy: Supporting cycling advocacy groups can help raise awareness of cyclist safety and lobby for positive changes.

By working together, cyclists, motorists, and lawmakers can create safer roads for everyone. Cycling should be a healthy and enjoyable activity, not a risky one. Remember, a personal injury lawyer can be a valuable resource on your road to recovery if you’re injured in a bicycle accident due to someone else’s actions.

