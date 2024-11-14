CSUN women’s basketball ends up on wrong side of history in lopsided loss to USC

CSUN faced the task of playing the No. 3 team in the country, the USC Trojans, on Tuesday night at the Galen Center. In what was a “David vs. Goliath” matchup, Goliath took this one in very convincing fashion, as the Trojans (3-0) cruised their way to a record setting night with a win, 124-39.

The Matadors (2-1) came into yesterday’s matchup looking to shock the world as they started their season 2-0, but they had not played a team of the Trojans’ caliber yet.

USC came into the game sporting a 2-0 record as well, having beat a familiar foe of the Matadors in the Cal Poly Mustangs, 90-35 on Nov. 9. USC rosters two preseason All-Americans in guard JuJu Watkins and grad transfer forward Kiki Iriafen.

As soon as the ball was tipped it was a rough start for the Matadors.

The Trojans came out firing on all cylinders knocking down multiple threes and forced turnovers. USC came out in a full court press and it caused the Matadors major issues as the Matadors started the game with four straight turnovers.

Before CSUN could even breathe they were down 9-0. Matadors junior guard Erica Aspajo got the team on the board with a hook shot off a turnover. Things did not get better there as the Trojans went on multiple big runs in the first quarter ending it with a 30-6 lead heading into the second quarter.

Putting things into perspective of how the Matadors fared out the gates they had committed 16 turnovers in the first quarter alone. This led to not a lot of opportunities offensively as CSUN shot just eight field goal attempts compared to the Trojans 25.

The second quarter did not bode well for the Matadors, as USC controlled every aspect of the game. At one point the Trojans went on 37-0 run, a run that started late into the first quarter and ended late into the second quarter when forward Nnenna Orji converted on a layup.

The Trojans defense did not allow the Matadors to score a single point in the second quarter until 1:24 mark. CSUN would score five points to close out the half; it was too little, too late as the scoreboard at halftime read, 60-13.

The Matadors made just six of their 21 shot attempts and knocked one three all half. While USC shot nearly 50% from the field. The most glaring stat was the turnover comparison as the Matadors had 27 compared to the Trojans eight. The Trojans had 42 of their 60 points off turnovers.

CSUN head coach Angie Ned said the Matadors had a tough time finding passing lanes throughout the game.

“We were not able to have clean passes, but ultimately they did a good job of defending and making our girls work,” Ned said.

The third quarter played out identically as the first two did, and CSUN was faced with a 77 point deficit nearing towards the wrong side of history.

The Matadors played their best basketball in the fourth quarter, albeit the Trojans played the second team most of the quarter. The team shot 4-6 from three point land and freshman Karsen Marshall played an impressive five minutes which was her only action of the night. Marshall scored six points and recorded a steal making the most of her limited time.

The Trojans scored the most points in program history (124), it was the largest margin of victory in program history of 85 points, and they also set a program record of three pointers made in a game with 17 which dates back in the record books to the 1987-1988 season.

There were not a whole lot of positives to take away in this one for the Matadors. The leading scorer for the Matadors was junior guard Laini Dahlin with 11 points, and Aspajo adding 10. The Matadors finished with 43 turnovers which was the second most turnovers forced by the Trojans in program history.

“There are always positives regardless of the result, so our kids are going to continue to get better and work for the next day,” Ned said.

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb recorded her 300th career win of her coaching career. It was a night of career achievements and records shattered for the Trojans.

CSUN will look to put this game in the rear view mirror and focus on the Fresno State Bulldogs as the Matadors hit the road Friday night. The two teams will face off at 6 p.m.