The Third Annual Bike Fest: A Day of Fun and Community

The third annual Bike Fest was a success, drawing participants of all ages to a day filled with excitement and community spirit. Families and friends gathered to join in the biking activities, lounge on the grass and enjoy the food and various activities available.

Local vendors contributed to the vibrant atmosphere, offering a range of products and experiences. Attendees had the chance to test-drive electric bikes. Play LA and Performance Endurance Gear showcased biking gear such as hats, shirts, water bottles, fanny packs, gloves and headbands, while other vendors sold items like candles, fresh juices and CSUN merchandise.

Children were delighted with activities tailored just for them, including a balloon artist and face painting, which added to their memorable day. Fitness enthusiasts participated in an outdoor spin class which provided a high-energy workout in the fresh air. A photo booth was set up, allowing families and friends to capture fun pictures together, capturing the day’s joyful moments.

Food trucks offered a wide range of options. Oaxaca on Wheels offered mouth-watering Mexican cuisine, Cal’s Smash Burgers served juicy burgers and Salpicon provided a refreshing selection of smoothies, paninis, acai bowls and lemonade. The variety ensured that there was something for everyone.

Non-profit organizations, such as TNF The Nile’s Foundation, had a booth to promote environmentally safe transportation, adding an educational component to the festivities. Giveaways took place throughout the day, with lucky attendees winning prizes such as gift cards. Not only were adults biking but kids were also riding around, enjoying the fun and freedom that comes with cycling. The event catered to all ages, making it a family-friendly event that everyone could enjoy.

The third Annual Bike Fest was an exciting event that brought the community together for a day of fun, fitness, and food. With its diverse range of activities, the event catered to all ages and interests, leaving everyone looking forward to next year’s celebration.