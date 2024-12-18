CSUN suffers a buzzer beater loss to Cal Baptist

CSUN and California Baptist came into Wednesday night’s matchup both struggling out the gate to start the season. The two teams combined for three wins, only one had to come out on top at the Premier America Credit Union Arena.

The Matadors showed resilience as they were scratching and clawing to earn a win, but their efforts fell just short, losing 73-71.

After the game, CSUN head coach Angie Ned and players were unavailable for comment.

At the 4:20 minute mark in the fourth quarter, the Lancers hit a three to increase their lead to 68-51. It was shaping up to be another double-digit loss for CSUN, instead a fire was lit into the team.

What ensued was a 10-0 run by the Matadors, highlighted by guard Morgan Edwards scoring eight of those 10 points in the span of just over a minute. In the blink of an eye, CSUN cut the deficit to just seven points.

Trailing by five with 55 seconds to go, Edwards’ heroics continued, knocking down a huge three to cut the lead to just two, 71-69.

After getting a defensive stop, a timeout was called and the Matadors ran their out of bounds play to perfection leading to a game tying layup from center Yves Cox with 10 seconds remaining.

One defensive stop and the Matadors would have all the momentum riding into overtime.

CBU guard Anaiyah Tu’ua was huge for the Lancers in the second half, hitting key shots in timely moments.

CBU head coach Jarrod Olson trusted Tu’ua with the ball in the final possession of the game. Tu’ua drove to the basket and threw up a one legged shot, nailing the middle of the backboard ending CSUN’s improbable comeback.

With 0.2 seconds left on the shot clock, CSUN virtually had no chance, with everyone stunned in the crowd, Tu’ua shrugged her shoulders, a call back to the “Jordan Shrug”.

Tu’ua recorded 19 points with seven assists, she came into tonight’s game averaging just 10.2 points. CBU senior guard Nhug Bosch Duran led the team in scoring with 20 points.

Edwards was undoubtedly the hero for the Matadors tonight scoring 22 points on 7-9 shooting and 5-6 from three point land. CSUN guard Kelly Tumlin notched 13 points of her own, even hitting a half court shot to end the third quarter that gave the Matadors some momentum.

The biggest takeaway for the Matadors was their second quarter shooting as the team shot 3-13 from the field and 2-8 from three point range, putting them down nine going into half time. The team also recorded nine first half turnovers leading, even after the team caused a turnover they threw the ball away in transition, essentially summing up the first half of play.

The pace was much better for the Matadors coming into the third quarter, but a story that’s been told all season is the team getting into back and forth shootouts, instead of garnering crucial stops to cut into the lead.

The Lancers shot 7-13 from the field in the third and 3-5 from three. Without that efficiency from the Lancers it most likely bites back at them late in this one.

Two glaring statlines that detail the game is CBU lead the game for 35 minutes of play, and the Lancers having only five bench points compared to the Matadors 20 points off the bench.

For CSUN head coach Angie Ned, it wasn’t the result she was intending for in the game against her former squad, but the team showed heart and toughness in the final four minutes of play.s Simply, fate did not fall in their favor in this one.

This result extended the Matadors losing streak to seven games after CSUN began the season 2-0.

The team hits the road Saturday afternoon Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. to face the San Diego Toreros (3-5).