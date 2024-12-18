Hannah Bahng Performs Sold-Out Concert at The Echo: Delivering the “Worst Night of Your Life”

Hannah Bahng, the indie singer-songwriter behind the emotional and haunting ‘Abysmal’ album, wrapped up her first sold-out “The Abysmal Tour” on Monday, Dec. 16, bringing her “Worst Night of Your Life” show to fans for the final time at The Echo in Los Angeles, Calif. The Korean-Australian artist sold out the tour within minutes, prompting her to add extra dates and upgrade venues, including two nights in Los Angeles—one at The Moroccan Lounge and the final performance at The Echo.

“Her music offers a glimpse inside the restless mind of someone who’s still figuring themselves out,” said Teen Vogue. For college students, a time when many are navigating their own journey of self-discovery, Bahng’s story and music resonate deeply, capturing the uncertainty and growth that come with figuring it all out.

Known for her signature alt-pop sound, Bahng’s music blends alternative, R&B and progressive pop, creating a unique depth that defines her EP. “Abysmal” and “Vertigo” are emotional pieces that carry her struggles, identity and healing. The tracks on her EP often feature words of comfort, particularly in “hannah interlude,” with her mother’s loving voicemail.

Her mother says, “This is a message for you to take a break and take it slowly, step by step,” spoken in Korean. Even in the darkest moments, her work offers a sense of solace, making her music a form of therapy—not just for her, but for those who listen.

A fan from Simi Valley, Abby Provenzano, drove to the concert with her best friend. Around the same age as Bahng, Provenzano became a fan after discovering the singer’s vlogs on social media.

“I just fell in love with her charm and her voice and personality,” said Provenzano. “I feel like I could be best friends with her. She is very personable, a friendly person just to watch and her songs are very comforting.” When asked about what their favorite Hannah Bahng song is, Provenzano said, “Oh my God, I love ‘POMEGRANATE’ because of the guitar solo and just blasting it after a long day at work in the rain. Just like crying with, like, a milkshake that is the s***. It’s a perfect time.” Bahng performed the song on electric guitar, delivering a powerful solo alongside her guitarist, Ryland Holland.

Bahng, too, expressed how much she cherishes this connection with her fans. “I’m so grateful that we’re able to have this shared experience together,” Bahng said. “And I feel at the end of the day, music is such communication and the fact that we all relate together and are able to experience together through music is so beautiful. Just really wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. I don’t know what I would be doing if it wasn’t this.” She continued to express her love and appreciation for her fans, before bringing the moment back to reality with her witty, down-to-earth personality: “Yeh, just I love you guys, I guess.”

At just 20 years old, she created her own company, Bahng Entertainment, a company that allows her to stay true to her vision and connect with her audience on her own terms. As an independent artist, she has full creative control over every aspect of her music—from writing the lyrics and playing the instruments to directing, producing and co-choreographing her music videos. This hands-on approach has been central to her career, allowing her to craft a distinct sound and visual aesthetic that has become synonymous with her work.

Bahng went back and forth from performing on the piano, acoustic guitar and electric guitar. She showcased her talents on the piano for a soulful performance of “Abysmal.” With a soft voice that is both emotional and powerful, she captivated the audience throughout the night. The intimate venue allowed for a show that blended music and personal connection, with casual conversations with Bahng, a fun, interactive game, and plenty of moments to vibe and appreciate her musical talents.

After performing “Abysmal,” Bahng asked if any parents were in the crowd, smoothly segueing into her next cover of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer.” Before diving into the song, she thanked the parents for “letting your kids drag you out here.” At that moment, a fan shouted, “I brought her,” which surprised Bahng, who quickly responded with a grin, “Oh! OK, OK, OK. I rock with that. Heck yeah.” The fan continued, “My brother wanted to come, but I told him, ‘No, you can’t. She’s mine,’” sparking light-hearted laughter from the crowd. Bahng laughed and replied, “That’s what I’m saying. I’m yours.” As she launched into the Bon Jovi cover, the crowd joined in, singing along to the chorus.

During her performance, she introduced two unreleased tracks, “Ribs” and one of which was titled “What Never Lived,” explaining its inspiration beforehand. “I think situationships are stupid,” she said, prompting a loud and enthusiastic response of agreement from the crowd as they said “Yes!” She continued, “Nobody wants to commit to anything real anymore. I think I loved more in the relationship that didn’t exist to the other person, if that makes sense.” As she played her electric guitar, the audience could easily relate to the raw emotion behind the song, it captures the confusion and heartbreak many feel in modern, undefined relationships.

Compared to the emotional depth of her songs, Bahng’s personality onstage is lighthearted and humorous.

During a break from music, she invited a fan up onto the stage for a Rubik’s Cube battle. The moment quickly turned into a playful showdown as she stared down the fan, attempting to intimidate them. At first, she played it cool, solving the cube without even looking at it. The crowd, however, began cheering for the fan, much to Bahng’s surprise. She scrunched her face in mock disbelief, but ultimately managed to solve the cube, winning the challenge.

As the night unfolded, it became clear how deeply Bahng and her fans appreciated each other. Standing in front of the crowd, she took a moment to soak it all in, clearly moved by the experience. “It’s unbelievable to me that I get to do this as a job. What? The fact that I can do what I genuinely love and do this for you guys is so amazing. I really could not wish for a better life. I am so fulfilled right now.” Stopping herself from tearing up, she said, “I’m not going to cry. I’m not. I’m not going to cry! I know I’ve been saying I hope you guys have the worst night of your life, but I do hope you guys had fun, ’cause I had a lot of fun.” Her gratitude and joy were palpable, and it was clear the feeling was mutual. One fan shouted, “You made my year!” Others chimed in with “It was the best night of my life,” “You’re my Christmas present,” or “My birthday present.”

As the performance came to a close, Bahng reflected on her future, “I know I’m going to be doing this for the rest of my life, gonna go until I’m 85. Gonna be rockin’ at 85. And y’all will be right here with me. We’re all gonna be in chairs.” Everyone laughed, including Hannah smiling vibrantly on stage.