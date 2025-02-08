CSUN Men’s basketball dominates en route to win over CSUF

The good times keep rolling for the CSUN men’s basketball team, as they are now winners of five of their last six games after taking down Cal State Fullerton at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Thursday night.

The Matadors showed total domination. CSUN led 38 out of 40 minutes in their 82-63 win over CSUF.

CSUN forward Marcus Adams Jr. had 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a monstrous effort in the win. It’s his seventh game of 20 points or more this season as the Matadors’ leading scorer continues his productive season.

Defensively, the Matadors picked up 14 steals and gave the Titans’ offense fits all night.

CSUN head coach Andy Newman praised the team’s effort on the defensive side of the ball.

“Really proud of the way our guys defended tonight,” Newman said. “I think it took the whole team’s effort, not just five guys. We got great contributions from our bench, from Jordan Brinson, Tyler Beard and Grady Lewis. It was good to see those guys give us a lift off the bench.”

“I think we just came here with the mentality of playing hard and being intense. Coach [Newman] has been preaching intensity, intensity, and defense. We came here, and I think we did that,” Beard said.

Beard had his best game as a Matador, finishing 12 points and nine assists, a season-high in both categories. Despite coming off the bench, he played in a season-high 28 minutes as CSUN guard Scotty Washington battled foul trouble all game long, eventually fouling out halfway through the second half.

“For me, it’s just coming in and doing what I got to do to help this team win. Whether it is scoring, rebounding, passing, whatever the team needs, I come in and do,” Beard said. “Whatever the team needs to win the game, I’m just gonna do it.”

Although both teams were trading possessions back-and-forth to begin the first half, it didn’t take long for the Matadors to get their offense rolling and they popped off for 41 points in the opening half. CSUN led by double-digits going into the half.

The second half saw the Matadors pick apart CSUF’s defense. CSUN’s lead climbed to 29 points, but the Matadors couldn’t crack a 30-point lead as the Titans battled to bring the deficit to less than 20 points.

CSUN moves to 16-7 on the season and is guaranteed to finish with at least a .500 record or better. It’s the first time the Matadors have finished consecutive seasons with a winning percentage above .500 since the 2007-08 season and 2008-09 season.

The Matadors travel to Long Beach State on Saturday, Feb. 8, to take on the Beach. CSUN is looking to sweep the season series and stay in the hunt for a top-four seed in the Big West conference tournament. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, and tipoff is set for 4 p.m.