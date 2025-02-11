OPINION: Where are CSUN’s student reproductive rights advocates?

As California’s public universities implemented groundbreaking legislation requiring access to medication abortions on campus, one glaring absence stands out at CSUN— the lack of a visible, student-led reproductive freedom movement.

While campuses like Clemson University in South Carolina and UC Santa Barbara boast active chapters of Planned Parenthood Generation Action, CSUN’s silence on this front is deafening.

According to an article by Planned Parenthood Action, PPGA is “a network of young activists across the country who organize events on their campuses and in their communities.” It has over 350 campus groups nationwide, mobilizing advocates for reproductive freedom and raising awareness about sexual health.

At Clemson University, PPGA actively champions reproductive rights and abortion access, even in the face of South Carolina’s restrictive abortion laws. The group organized a powerful rally in Cox Plaza, drawing approximately 50 participants who chanted slogans like “What do we want? Abortion rights! When do we want them? Always!” and “Pro-life, your name’s a lie; you don’t care if people die!”

The event featured student speakers addressing crucial issues such as crisis pregnancy centers, misleading anti-abortion rhetoric, and the current state of sexual education in public schools. PPGA also raised funds for the Carolina Abortion Fund through the sale of contraceptives, buttons, and hot chocolate, demonstrating their commitment to practical support for reproductive rights.

Lauren Carneal, president of PPGA at Clemson, emphasized that the rally was about “a coming together of the Clemson community.” Despite operating in a state with a six-week abortion ban, PPGA at Clemson continues to be a strong voice for reproductive freedom. Their efforts include raising awareness, providing education, mobilizing students to advocate for abortion rights, and showcasing student-led initiatives’ vital role in the ongoing struggle for reproductive justice.

Similarly, at UC Santa Barbara, PPGA has been instrumental in promoting reproductive justice and sex education on campus. According to an article in the Daily Nexus, PPGA President June Padera passionately spoke at the Santa Barbara Women’s March about the urgency of protecting bodily autonomy.

“We are the first generation of women in a long time to grow up with fewer rights to our own bodies than our mothers did. That makes me incredibly angry,” said Padera.

The group hosts biweekly meetings focused on providing accurate information about sex and discussing legal challenges to bodily autonomy.

“UCSB is kind of known for its hookup culture … So we want to make sure that if that’s something you choose to engage in, you’re doing that safely and with consent,” Padera said.

By creating a supportive environment for discussions around sexual health and rights, PPGA at UCSB actively works to destigmatize abortion care and empower students.

While CSUN does offer some resources for pregnant and parenting students through the Women’s Research and Resource Center, the lack of a dedicated student-led movement leaves a significant gap in advocacy and peer-to-peer education on campus.

The importance of such student-led initiatives cannot be overstated. Daniel Nagel of the University of Manitoba discussed the student-run health initiatives in the context of community-based services.

“Student-run health initiatives in the community setting have been utilized to provide practical experience for undergraduate students to develop professional competencies, gain exposure to diverse populations, and to engage in activities of social accountability,” said Nagel.

Student advocates play a crucial role in this process, ensuring that their peers know available resources and advocating for their specific campus needs.

As CSUN moves forward with implementing the new state mandate on medication abortion access, the absence of a strong student voice in this process is concerning. Who will ensure that student needs and perspectives are considered? Who will work to raise awareness among the student body about these new services?

The reproductive rights landscape is rapidly evolving, and CSUN students deserve a seat at the table. With Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration looming large, the need for student-led reproductive rights initiatives has become even more critical. The potential for further restrictions on reproductive healthcare at the federal level makes it especially perilous to remain inactive.

Now more than ever, it’s crucial for CSUN students to step up, establish a PPGA chapter or similar organization and join the nationwide movement for reproductive freedom. Doing so can ensure their voices are heard in campus health decisions and contribute to the broader fight for reproductive rights in an increasingly challenging political climate. Let’s not let this opportunity for student leadership and advocacy pass us by when the stakes have never been higher.