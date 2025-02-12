CSUN takes home five individual wins in Wolf Pack Classic

MEN’S TEAM

CSUN jumper Jay Louison-Roe garnered his second triple jump win of the year with a recorded mark of 15.32m (50-3.25). Louison-Roe could outlast Kyan Thomas of UC Riverside, who recorded a mark of (49-9.25). The final jump from Louison-Roe was a personal record and the seventh-best jump in school history.

In his senior year, Tylor Connelly picked up his first collegiate individual win in the weight throw. The toss was recorded at 17.53m (57-6.25), which set a new personal record for Connelly.

The 60 meters was another successful turnout for the Matadors. Chase Mars finished first 6.65, edging out a pair of Utah Valley runners. It was a meet to remember for Mars as he also took first place in the prelims with a time of 6.67.

CSUN placed two individuals in the 200m, with James Crawford finishing first with a time of 20.93 and Mars finishing right behind him with 20.95.

Capping off a successful weekend for the men’s team, Elijah Ignacio placed first in the shot put with a recorded mark of 17.35m (56-11.25). The Matadors also had three others finish within the top 10 in the shot put category.

One final note on the men’s side: Joey Nations continued his impressive season by finishing second in the long jump with a record of 7.25m (23-9.5).

WOMEN’S TEAM



Katherine Shipp-Davis posted a personal record in the weight throw with a mark of 16.74m (54-11.25). This throw was the 10th-best recorded throw in school history, and Shipp-Davis placed third overall in the event.

Two CSUN throwers placed in the top ten as well. Marina McNeil-Vivanco, who recorded a personal best of 16.17m (53-0.75) in the weight throw, placed fifth. Myli Level finished just inside the top 10 at eighth with a throw of 15.05m (49-4.5).

Kaliyah Poston posted another sensational weekend. Poston set herself a personal record in the 200m as she ran a time of 23.89, which placed her seventh in the finals. It was the second-best recorded time in school history for indoor season.

Four more Matadors set personal records for their respective fields, with Amani Britton in the shot put with a mark of 13.87 (45-6.25), placing herself third overall in the competition. Brianna Kelpis finished the 60m prelims with a personal best of 7.89, but in the finals topped that time with a finish of 7.88, finishing seventh place. Camryn Harris and Zola Grey capped off the remaining Matadors, who finished with personal records.

The Matadors will rest up this weekend in preparation for the ending of the indoor season. CSUN will head to Spokane, Washington, to compete in the 2025 MPSF Championships on Feb. 21 to 22.

