The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

CSUN softball falls short in home loss to Seattle

Alfonso Vargas, Contributor
February 17, 2025
Benjamin Hanson
CSUN sophomore Tiara Westbrook, 55, swings at the ball during a doubleheader against the Pacific Tigers at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 14.

The CSUN softball team hosted Seattle at the Matador Diamond on Saturday morning. The Matadors battled through a slow start but ultimately fell short 6-2.

After a quiet first inning from both sides, the scoring started in the top half of the second inning. Redhawks Nicola Simpson was in a 2-2 count, connected on a ball, and drove over the center field wall to take an early 1-0 lead. CSUN pitcher Isabella Alonso would halt their momentum getting the next three outs of the following four batters. The Matadors would remain scoreless.

The third inning started to heat up for the Redhawks when two runners brought it home from Taylor Fitch’s triple to left field bouncing off the wall, giving them a 3-0 lead over CSUN. The Matador’s catcher, Kylie Galindo, would get a force out a couple of batters later at home, preventing another run.

Although the fourth inning was scoreless, it had its moments where it seemed CSUN would capitalize off its opportunities. With two outs and the bases loaded, Matadors outfielder Mikayla Carman hit the ball to left field. What looked to be a game-changer for the Matadors suddenly switched in a heartbeat as Seattle’s Tai Wilson made a leaping grab at the fence to secure the final out of the inning.

CSUN softball players in the dugout before a doubleheader against the Pacific Tigers at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 14. (Benjamin Hanson)

CSUN Head Coach Charlotte Morgan understands they are getting opportunities but struggle to take advantage of them.

“I think understanding that we’re getting the opportunities, we’re getting people on base, we just have to have better quality at-bats when we’re getting our runners on,” Morgan said.

The Redhawks would score their fourth run of the game in the fifth inning, but CSUN refused to back down and answered back. With two runners on second and third base, first baseman Tiara Westbrook came up clutch with an RBI single, cutting the deficit in half 4-2 and bringing the crowd’s energy back.

One of the runners, Rhea Furtado, said Westbrook helped the team capitalize by bringing both runners home.

“I think, just doing whatever you could to bring up the score, and it all started with TT who was the batter who brought us both home. So just pushing for her and for the team, and just doing anything we can to score,” Furtado said.

Even though CSUN cut the deficit to 4-2, Redhawks infielder Brooklyn Jones struck back with an RBI double in the sixth inning to make it a three-run lead of 5-2.

The Redhawks would deal CSUN the final blow by adding another run in the seventh inning. The Matadors could not mount a comeback and were handed their third straight loss.

Morgan said the takeaway from the game is capitalizing early.

“Again, we got to be a little cleaner on defense. We can’t keep having errors. We can’t keep flipping over, giving them extra hitters and more pitchers. So again, there are some things that we started doing a little well, but it’s not to our standard, and we need to be able to capitalize earlier and make better adjustments sooner throughout the whole game,” Morgan said.

With two hits, Carman is now batting .318 and has at least one hit every time in the last five games. Westbrook notched her first pair of RBIs since transferring from Oregon State.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
CSUN guard Scotty Washington, 12, taking on a defender vs. Cal Poly at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Feb. 15, 2025.
CSUN men’s basketball defeats Cal Poly in comeback thriller
CSUN outside hitter Joao Avila, 5 and libero Chris Karnezis, 8, share a hug on the court after scoring a point against the opposing team, Jessup University, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Column: CSUN men’s volleyball win five straight
Middle blocker Nir Eitan, 15, yells the CSUN chant for his teammates as a call and response during the game against UCLA on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors hold off Warriors for fifth consecutive win
CSUN players and coaching staff cheer after a defensive stop against UC Riverside center Joel Armotrading, 21, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Column: CSUN men’s basketball on the verge of historical season
CSUN sprinter Wyatt Wiggins Jr. taking off at the beginning of a race.
CSUN takes home five individual wins in Wolf Pack Classic
Forward Cole Komisar, 8, scores his second goal of the night against UCSB on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at the Iceoplex in Simi Valley, Calif.
CSUN ice hockey ends final home game on top vs. UCSB
More in Uncategorized
The Glenn Omatsu House on the campus of California State University, Northridge, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. Closed last semester for renovations, it will host the Omatsu House Welcome Back BBQ next Wednesday. (Michael Goldsmith)
AASPP celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander communities
CSUN forward Grady Lewis going up for a dunk vs. Cal Poly on Dec. 7, 2024
CSUN’s defense stands tall, shuts down CSUB in rematch win
Illustration by Tania Huerta
Opinion: New Year’s resolutions are an excuse to not change
January 2025 - Volume 65 Issue 4
Rolling Loud Main Stage 2024 Day 3
Rolling Loud Donates to Wildfire Relief Fund upon New Lineup Announcement
CSUN setter Donovan Constable, 23, celebrates a score during a game against the USC Trojans at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. The Matadors lost in four sets 3-1.
Matadors Drop First Game of the Season to No. 6 USC