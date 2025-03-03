Trey Knight Announced MPSF Athlete of the Year For Second Year In a Row

After beginning his career at USC, Trey Knight has been incredible at CSUN. Following a redshirt season in 2023, Knight has been simply dominant. He was awarded the MPSF Athlete of the Year for the second straight year, becoming the first athlete in program history to win the award back-to-back.

The 2025 indoor season has been a historic one for Knight as early on in the season, on Jan. 24 at the Nevada Invitational, he recorded a throw of 24.87m (81-7.25). Not only did Knight break his school record, but he also still stands as the longest toss in the 2025 indoor season. The throw sits as the third-best throw in collegiate history and eighth-best throw in world history, leading to Knight being named National Athlete of the Week. It was the first time a CSUN athlete earned the weekly honors in school history.

This season, Knight continues his winning ways as he just won the weight throw championship at the 2025 MPSF Indoor Championships with a toss of 23.26m (76-3.75) on Feb. 22. He is the first ever Matador to become a repeat champion in the weight throw competition.

It’s been a career to remember for Knight. Last year, he was named an All-American in two different events: the 2024 Big West Athlete of the Year and Big West Hammer Throw Champion. He also became the MPSF champion in weight throw and shot put in 2024.

Knight now focuses on the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, VA. The weight throw event will take place on Friday, March 14. Knight is looking for revenge, as he finished second in the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships, just one spot away from making history.