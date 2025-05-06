OPINION: Not wanting kids isn’t selfish!

It was a cold and rainy night as I was peacefully binge-watching my favorite show and drinking a nice cup of warm hot chocolate when my friend called me in full panic mode. Her 3-year-old had just finger-painted the walls with something that was definitely not paint.

I choked on my drink as it went down the wrong pipe after I heard what her son had done. I glanced at my dog, Gia, curled up in her cute, fluffy gray bed with her lamb toy next to her. No screaming, no mess and no crisis over hygiene (besides the endless hair because Gia’s a Husky).

“I just don’t know how you do it,” I said, genuinely horrified. She sighed and told me, “You literally pick up dog poop every day.”

She’s right, but at least I don’t have to clean it off the walls. When we hung up the phone, I looked at my dog and realized something: I’d take chew toys over teething and belly rubs over bedtime battles any day.

I don’t know. Maybe one day, a child will pop into my life, but for now, enjoying the rest of the few years I have left of my 20s seems ideal.

At first, I thought it was a phase, an aversion to chaos that would pass with time. But with my 30s (wow, this is a wild thing to say) slowly creeping up on me, every time I’m asked, “When are you having kids?” the same uncertainty returns.

Don’t get me wrong—I love kids. They say the wildest things, do the funniest things and will tell you the honest truth—but pregnancy doesn’t sound too appealing right now.

The number of births in the U.S. has been declining since 1990, which seems to be a direct result of the declining rates of young females under the age of 30.

I’m part of the statistic. I’m 28, and I do not have a child. I do not plan on having a child within the next two years.

One reason is because I’m a graduate student and I want all of my attention to be on my studies. My duty isn’t to repopulate this planet, it’s to reach my personal goals and be the happiest I can be.

Another reason is that I can barely afford to survive on my own in this economy. I have a good job that pays well and work about 30 hours a week. Back in the day, I would have been able to afford a nice apartment, cable, wifi, phone bill, insurance, water, power, car note, groceries and more with the salary I’m on now.

A child would only add to the continued stress of paying bills, so no, thank you! Not for now. I’ll have to reassess when I’m done with my graduate program.

Also, the world can be an evil place. I already worry about my dog when I leave her alone for two seconds. Imagine how worried I would be sending my child to school, wondering if a random person with a military grade weapon will walk on campus and unleash hell. I know it’s pessimistic, but sadly, that’s the reality we live in.

The pressure to have a baby is definitely prevalent. I’m always being asked by others when I’ll be having a baby, and my parents will not-so-subtly hint at me that they want to be grandparents already.

Don’t get me wrong—having a baby will probably happen to me in the future, but for now, I’m happy with Gia… and my freedom.

To the moms out there, you guys are amazing. You are doing a job I cannot fathom doing right now and I admire you all very much. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms!