The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Diego Gutierrez: Making adjustments on and off the field

Emily Maciel, Senior Reporter
May 13, 2025
Benjamin Hanson.
Diego Gutierrez throws a pitch during a game against Oregon State University at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on April 19, 2025. The Matadors lost to the Beavers 15-12.

Diego Gutierrez was five years old when he first picked up a baseball. Playing alongside his friends drew him to the sport, and as he got older, he dreamed of playing at the highest level.

The CSUN right-handed pitcher has had to deal with some challenges, such as moving away from home and moving into a starter spot on the team.

Gutierrez also played in the infield at Lakewood High School and entered CSUN as a two-way player, alternating between position players and pitchers.

Current head coach Eddie Cornejo recruited Gutierrez, and after an unofficial visit, he was sure CSUN was the place for him.

Gutierrez said, “It instantly felt like home and [I] made a pretty quick and easy decision.”

Other teams in the Big West were recruiting him, but CSUN showed interest in him early and provided an opportunity for Gutierrez to play right away, so he couldn’t turn down their offer.

“It was a winning culture coming in, it was getting built,” Gutierrez said. “I had a lot of teammates coming here so I think it was a good choice for me to be around really good guys.”

He jumped on the offer and packed his bags, moving from Norwalk to Northridge, which wasn’t the easiest thing to do.

“It was kind of tough. I’ve never really been away from home so [it] was definitely a learning curve but I got adjusted right away,” Gutierrez said.

Diego Gutierrez throws a pitch during a game against Oregon State University at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on April 19, 2025. The Matadors lost to the Beavers 15-12. (Benjamin Hanson.)

After talking with Cornejo, he decided to become a full-time pitcher, primarily working out of the pen.

He had a stellar freshman year. He pitched in 16 games, going 3-1 with a 2.92 ERA. He struck out 36 batters in just over 49 innings of work.

Athletes are bound to get injured; more specifically, UCL tears are common among pitchers. Gutierrez tore his at the end of the fall of his sophomore year.

Gutierrez said, “At first it was devastating. That team was good my sophomore year so it kinda hurt not to help that team out.”

He took about 10 months to heal and was back on the bump during his redshirt sophomore season.

“Mentally I think I took it pretty well. I had a good group of teammates and friends to kinda get me through it and coaches as well,” he said. “Especially my trainer Joey, it was everyday grinding back and kinda just getting a feel for things again.”

Gutierrez said the injury was a blessing in disguise as he realized it helped him become a better pitcher and develop a stronger work ethic.

His goal was to come back healthy for his redshirt junior season, and he did just that, although Gutierrez said it was a challenge.

“I didn’t really throw myself out there, I was kind of holding back a little bit just because I was nervous and scared to get hurt again,” he said.

It took him a while to let go of that fear, but through training at Chapman Baseball Compound in Irvine, he was able to give it his all again.

Gutierrez is now finishing up his redshirt junior season. Although his ERA currently sits at 7.26, he’s thrown a career-high of 65 strikeouts and pitched 65.2 innings this season, during which time he’s transitioned to the team’s ace.

He also had to adjust to changes in the pitching staff this season. He worked with Elliot Surrey for the entirety of his time at CSUN up until this year, when Jon Strauss became the new pitching coach.

“I’ve been with Elliot for three years so it was definitely newer to me,” Gutierrez said. “Being able to adjust to a new pitching coach I think isn’t easy at all but I think he [Strauss] came in with a very strong emphasis on being good.”

Looking to walk the stage in about a week, Gutierrez will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management, but his baseball career isn’t over just yet.

With one more year of eligibility left, Gutierrez plans to attend graduate school and compete in his final collegiate year.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Dave Blancett and his daughter, Alexis Blancett, pose for the camera during her high school graduation ceremony in 2000 in Burbank, CA. Both father and daughter continued their education at CSUN and will be walking together during commencement in 2025.
Like father, like daughter: A CSUN graduation shared
Members of the MataFurs posing at Manzanita Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
MataFurs debuts as CSUN’s first Furry Club
CSUN pitcher Lauryn Carranco delivering a pitch vs. UCLA at Easton Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
CSUN Softball earns nine all conference selections
From left, Moctesuma Esparza, activist and executive producer of the film Selena; presents an award with co-hosts, Sonia Balcazar and Kiarybel Lara at the Mexican-American Film & Television Festival 2025.
Mexican-American Film & Television Festival highlights important Latino stories and filmmakers
Associated Students President Katie Karroum poses for a photo in her office at California State University, Northridge in Northridge, Calif. on May 5, 2025.
Associated Students formally condemns executive orders targeting higher education
Trent Abel slides back to first during a game against Oregon State University at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on April 19, 2025. The Matadors lost to the Beavers 15-12.
CSUN falls short to UC Riverside
More in Sports
Diego Gutierrez throws a pitch during a game against Oregon State University at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on April 19, 2025. The Matadors lost to the Beavers 15-12.
Matadors shutout Highlanders in dominant fashion
CSUN opposite hitter Jalen Philips, 18, preparing to serve vs. UC San Diego at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on April 10, 2025.
CSUN men’s volleyball earns three All-Big West selections
Andrew Becker (right) strikes at bat during a game against Oregon State University at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on April 19, 2025. The Matadors lost to the Beavers 15-12.
CSUN baseball ninth-inning rally falls short vs. Oregon State
CSUN men's volleyball seniors pose with family and friends before their final home game as Matadors before a game against University of California, Irvine at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on April 19, 2025. The Matadors lost the Anteaters in 5 sets 3-2.
Men’s volleyball senior night spoiled by UC Irvine
CSUN designated hitter Tiara Westbrook taking a swing vs. Cal State Fullerton at Anderson Family Field on April, 12, 2025.
CSUN splits doubleheader vs CSU Bakersfield on Friday
Kyle Panganiban, 17, tips his helmet to teammate Roberto Gonzalez, 51, after his first pitch swinging leadoff homer on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball drops second game to OSU