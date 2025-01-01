Building a Volunteer Dream Team: Lessons from James River Church 

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Every thriving organization has one thing in common: a group of people who believe in the mission so much they’re willing to pour their time, energy, and hearts into it. But how do you build a team that’s not just committed but passionate, reliable, and thriving?

At James River Church, one of the largest churches in the Midwest, the answer is clear. They call them the Dream Team—hundreds of volunteers who serve week after week, across ages, backgrounds, and skill sets. Their approach provides a powerful framework for building a volunteer team that is not only functional but also transformational.

Here are five lessons drawn from their example.

1. Make Serving a Shared Identity, Not Just a Role

From the moment you walk into this organization, one thing is clear: serving is part of the culture. Long before formal programs were introduced, people were already eager to help. That spirit hasn’t faded. Volunteers aren’t seen as interchangeable cogs; they’re embraced as essential partners in the mission.

It’s not about filling roles—it’s about inviting people to be part of something meaningful. That shift—from function to identity—makes all the difference.

Lesson 1: Create a culture where volunteering is a shared purpose rather than a task. Speak about it with honor. Show people they belong before they’re asked to do.

2. Help People Discover Their Sweet Spot

Not everyone is wired the same way. Some light up in front of a crowd, while others prefer working behind the scenes. The best volunteer programs recognize this and help people discover where they thrive.

James River Church guides people through a structured yet fun onboarding experience to help individuals learn more about the heart of the mission and discover their unique gifts. This includes personality assessments and practical questions like, “Do you enjoy building things?” or “Are you energized by meeting new people?” These small moments of discovery can lead to big breakthroughs.

Lesson 2: People stick around when they feel useful and fulfilled. Help them find what excites them—not just what’s available.

3. Celebrate, Honor, and Love Your People

Dream Teams at James River Church aren’t just thanked—they’re celebrated. From handwritten notes to spontaneous shoutouts, from personal check-ins to an annual Dream Team Celebration Night (complete with dinner, gifts, and no responsibilities!), volunteers are consistently reminded how valued they are.

It goes further than surface-level appreciation. If a Dream Teamer is struggling, they receive phone calls, prayer, or even home visits. Volunteers are treated like family.

Lesson 3: Honor doesn’t have to be expensive. It just needs to be heartfelt and consistent. A thank-you goes far. A relationship goes further.

4. Serve Together, Grow Together

One of the most impactful ways this church keeps its volunteers engaged is through monthly serve events. Teams gather to clean local parks, help neighbors, and meet community needs. These events are about doing good, but just as much about doing it together.

Serving side by side builds trust, camaraderie, and deepens a sense of purpose. It turns a group of volunteers into a Dream Team.

Lesson 4: Don’t just assign tasks. Create shared experiences. Help your team see the difference they’re making—together.

5. Let Volunteers Flourish, Too

The most successful volunteer programs don’t just ask people to give; they also help them grow.

Volunteering can catalyze confidence, purpose, and unexpected personal breakthroughs. Whether discovering a hidden talent, building meaningful friendships, or feeling part of a supportive community, volunteers often find that the more they give, the more they gain.

Stories abound: someone hesitant to lead finds their voice facilitating a team; a young adult discovers a career path after running events; a parent finds renewed purpose through serving alongside their kids. In thriving volunteer cultures, personal growth is inevitable.

Lesson 5: Don’t just develop your volunteer program. Develop your volunteers. Help them grow in confidence, skills, and connection.

What’s the result of all this intentionality? A community of volunteers who feel ownership, purpose, and pride in what they do. When people feel connected to one another and the mission, showing up becomes second nature.

About James River Church

James River Church, serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children’s and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

