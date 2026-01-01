Chuck Oliver, CEO of The Hidden Wealth Solution, Weighs in on the New Economics of Retirement Migration 

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A state with no income tax can still cost a retiree more. Wealth strategist Chuck Oliver walks through the numbers that decide whether a move protects your retirement or slowly drains it.

The pitch is familiar to anyone within ten years of retirement: move to a state with no income tax, and you will keep more of your money. The logic isn’t wrong, but according to Chuck Oliver of The Hidden Wealth Solution, it’s quite incomplete.

“People do the easy subtraction and stop there,” Oliver says. “They save the income tax and never add up what the new zip code charges them back. By the time they see it, they’ve already signed a thirty-year lease on the wrong math.” With more than three decades advising retirees on tax and income planning, Oliver argues that the real economics of a move live in the line items that nobody puts on a brochure.

The Sticker Price Isn’t the Cost

Start with the savings that attract people. A retiree pulling $80,000 a year out of tax-deferred accounts might owe roughly $4,000 in state income tax if those withdrawals are taxed at around 5%, and nothing in one of the nine states with no income tax. That is a real, recurring win. But a state must fund itself somehow, and if it doesn’t come out of income, it tends to show up in property tax, sales tax, and homeowners insurance.

Florida is the sharpest example. It levies no income tax, yet it carries the most expensive homeowners insurance in the country, averaging around $9,400 a year and running well past $11,000 on the coast, or roughly triple the national average. For a retiree on a fixed income, an insurance bill like that can swallow the entire income tax savings and then some every year.

Property tax is the other variable that hides in plain sight. Two homes of identical value can carry very different bills depending on the county, the local millage rate, and whether the state offers a meaningful homestead or senior exemption. Chuck Oliver points out that the most valuable savings are often found within a state rather than between states. “I’ve had clients cut their real housing costs more by moving fifteen minutes inland than by crossing a state line,” he says. “Same weather, same doctors, a fraction of the insurance and property-tax bill. The map that people argue about is the state map. The one that pays you is the county map.”

The Numbers Retirees Actually Live With

Put the biggest costs side by side, and the ranking of what matters flips. The income tax savings that start the conversation are real, but they are modest next to the homeowners insurance bill. And both are dwarfed by the cost of care.

National median costs now run about $70,800 a year for assisted living, and roughly $129,600 for a private room in a nursing home. Both those numbers are climbing every year. A retiree can save a few thousand dollars in state income tax and spend many multiples of that on a policy and a care plan they never modeled. None of these figures appears on a “best places to retire” ranking, yet all of them compound over a retirement that can now stretch across three decades.

“Look at the insurance number next to the care number,” Oliver says. “Those two lines will decide your retirement far more than whether your state taxes income. I’ve watched couples win the tax argument but lose the war on a homeowners policy and a care bill they never modeled.”

Why “Cost of Living” Is Really “Cost of Living Longer”

Care is also the cost that scales with longevity, which is what makes it so easy to underprice on the day of the move. A relocation that pencils out beautifully at 65 can look very different at 85, when proximity to a strong hospital system and the local price of care stop being abstractions and turn into monthly bills.

Healthcare access is its own hidden cost. In the most popular retirement metros, demand has outrun supply, and new-patient waits of several months have become common. A shortage doesn’t show up as a number on a spreadsheet, but it does show up in quality of life, and sometimes in the bill when a retiree pays out of pocket to be seen sooner. “Cost of living is the wrong phrase,” Oliver says. “For a retiree, it’s the cost of living longer, and that number bends upward exactly when your ability to earn is gone.”

How Chuck Oliver’s Hidden Wealth Solution Runs the Math

When a client raises a move, Chuck Oliver’s Hidden Wealth Solution runs it as a full stress test rather than a tax comparison. That means modeling the whole cost of the decision over a 30-year horizon: income, property, and sales taxes, the insurance premium, projected care costs, and the state’s estate or inheritance tax, which more than a dozen states still levy at thresholds far below the federal tax. The goal is retirement security, not a lower line on one tax form.

It also means getting the mechanics right, because a sloppy move can create costs of its own. Selling a home and redeploying the proceeds is a portfolio decision that can force bad timing if it’s rushed; establishing clean residency is what unlocks a new state’s tax treatment; and the withdrawal plan must be rebuilt around wherever the retiree now lives. “A move touches every part of the plan at once,” Oliver says. “Do it on a hunch, and you can undo years of good decisions in a single summer.”

Add It All Up First

Chuck Oliver’s bottom line is not that retirees should stay put. It’s that the decision deserves a full accounting before the house goes on the market.

“Run the real number for the specific place you’re considering: taxes, insurance, care,” he says. “A move can absolutely strengthen your retirement. Just make sure you’re adding up the whole bill, not the one line that’s easy to see.”

About Chuck Oliver and The Hidden Wealth Solution

Chuck Oliver of The Hidden Wealth Solution is a nationally recognized wealth strategist and two-time bestselling author whose work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Newsweek. As the firm’s founder and CEO, he has spent more than three decades helping Baby Boomers, retirees, and business owners minimize lifetime taxes, reduce market risk, and build tax-free income for life along with legacy. He has hosted the national program Hidden Wealth Radio for over 14 years; read more at his full bio.

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