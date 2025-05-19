The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Las Manzanas Famosas – A Sweet Story of Strength, Struggle and Self-Made Success

Zachary Zullo and Junseong Park
May 19, 2025

In the heart of the Northridge Fashion Center, tucked between bustling storefronts and familiar franchises, lies a small shop with a big heart—Famous Apples. Since 2019, the scent of warm caramel and candy-coated apples has drifted out from this unassuming corner, drawing in sweet-toothed shoppers and curious mall-goers. But behind the glass displays and colorful creations is a much deeper story, one captured beautifully in the new documentary short film Las Manzanas Famosas.

At the film’s center is Cristina Villagur, the proud owner and beating heart of Famous Apples. A resilient Hispanic woman and seasoned entrepreneur, Cristina invites viewers into her world: a place where passion, grit, and vulnerability intersect. Through intimate interviews, vivid imagery and a raw, emotional lens, Las Manzanas Famosas reveals the personal and professional journey of a woman who poured her soul into building a dream from scratch.

The film traces Cristina’s beginnings, offering insight into her struggles in launching a small business in an increasingly competitive retail landscape. From navigating the challenges of opening just before a global pandemic to overcoming the emotional weight of balancing personal responsibilities with the endless demands of entrepreneurship, Cristina’s story is one of perseverance and personal sacrifice. Yet through it all, her love for her shop never wavers—Famous Apples is not just a candy store; it’s her life’s work, a symbol of her strength and a testament to the enduring spirit of small business owners everywhere.

Told with an empowering and emotional tone, Las Manzanas Famosas doesn’t shy away from the challenging moments. It honors the tears, the setbacks and the solitude that often come with chasing a dream. But more importantly, it celebrates the triumphs: the joy of seeing returning customers, the pride in perfecting a product and the quiet victories behind the counter when no one is watching.
This film is more than a business profile—it’s a love letter to resilience, community, and the unsung heroes who keep our local culture alive. Cristina’s journey resonates with fellow entrepreneurs and anyone who’s ever fought for something they believed in, even when the odds felt stacked against them.

As a proud feature in this year’s student film showcase, Las Manzanas Famosas reminds us that success doesn’t always look like fame or fortune. Sometimes, it’s a caramel apple made with care, a regular customer who calls you by name or the quiet satisfaction of knowing you built something beautiful with your own two hands.

r4vW88E8sOgiIRxhS2jk2Fzwfk4dfLK8a0JZRgq1
Junseong Park
Making apple candies in the morning
