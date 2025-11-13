The Matadors kicked off their first men’s basketball match of the season against the Knights of Nobel University. With a fresh new team this season and a packed arena, players like James Evans Jr., Larry Hughes II, Greg Gazarian and Aleks Szymczyk stepped up to lead the Matadors to victory. The team showed great chemistry and determination, setting a strong tone for the rest of the season.
CSUN Men’s Basketball notches first victory against Nobel University
Matthew Gonzalez, Contributor
November 13, 2025
