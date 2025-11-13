The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
CSUN Men’s Basketball notches first victory against Nobel University

Matthew Gonzalez, Contributor
November 13, 2025
The Matadors kicked off their first men’s basketball match of the season against the Knights of Nobel University. With a fresh new team this season and a packed arena, players like James Evans Jr., Larry Hughes II, Greg Gazarian and Aleks Szymczyk stepped up to lead the Matadors to victory. The team showed great chemistry and determination, setting a strong tone for the rest of the season.

