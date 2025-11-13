OPINION: One-sided beef with Jack Antonoff and his synths

I do not hate Jack Antonoff, nor do I dislike his work. He’s a good producer, and he’s not the worst of the producers out there. He’s worked on songs and albums that I thoroughly enjoy.

Antonoff produced “Stranger,” my favorite song on Doja Cat’s new album “Vie.” He has talent and deserves his praise, yet in recent years, I feel his work has started to lack a bit.

When I listen to the albums he’s worked on in contrast to other albums that well-known producers have worked on, like Pharrell Williams and Dan Nigro, his work often sounds too similar to one another.

I hear it in Sabrina Carpenter’s newest album, “Man’s Best Friend,” and Taylor Swift’s recent albums as well. The songs all share a similar beat, barely differing from one another. I enjoyed Carpenter’s album, but I can’t deny that it wasn’t as good as her previous two albums, most of which were produced by John Ryan.

Ryan also produced “Tears” alongside Amy Allen, who composed and co-wrote the track. “Tears” is arguably the standout song of Carpenter’s album. Meanwhile, “Manchild,” which was produced by Carpenter and Antonoff, blends into the rest of the album, even though it was released as a single.

Producers have their own tags when it comes to songs, such as Williams’s signature four beats, but they rarely overwhelm the artist’s sound – something I feel that Antonoff has started doing. I can recognize his work due to the overwhelming sound of synths in the song.

This style worked on Doja Cat’s album “Vie” because it fit her ‘80s inspired aesthetic, but it doesn’t work for Carpenter. It also seems less effective for Swift, especially with the recent reviews of “The Life of a Showgirl.”

I know that Antonoff isn’t the sole musical force behind these albums – the artists still have a major say in their work. However, I can tell when it’s him working on a song because I hear more of Antonoff than the artist. His production style often overwhelms those he works with. It ends up sounding like the artist featuring Antonoff, rather than the artist alone, with him working behind the scenes.

This is not to say Antonoff doesn’t deserve credit or recognition for his work, but as a producer, the main focus should be on helping the artist, not overshadowing them.

Antonoff truly has talent – his awards and discography prove that – yet I feel that he lets his own sound overwhelm that of the artists he works with.