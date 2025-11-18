Victoria Justice visited CSUN to share honest insights and advice with students, bridging the gap between celebrity life and everyday experience. She answered questions about her work as an actress, singer and dancer, opening up about everything from her favorite hobbies to how she manages life in the spotlight. Her down-to-earth perspective helped students connect with her on a personal level.
Victoria Justice visits CSUN for AS Big Lecture
Anthony De La O, Contributor
November 18, 2025
