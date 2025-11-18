The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Victoria Justice visits CSUN for AS Big Lecture

Anthony De La O, Contributor
November 18, 2025
Anthony De La O

Victoria Justice visited CSUN to share honest insights and advice with students, bridging the gap between celebrity life and everyday experience. She answered questions about her work as an actress, singer and dancer, opening up about everything from her favorite hobbies to how she manages life in the spotlight. Her down-to-earth perspective helped students connect with her on a personal level.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
CSUN dominates National Collegiate Jujitsu Tournament
Style on Campus: CSUN’s Fashion Scene
CSUN Women’s Soccer loses to UC Santa Barbara in Big West Semifinal
Jurassic Splash: A roaring good time at Dive-In Movie Night
Pedal, play, and roll at CSUN Bike Fest
Turning up the volume on veterans' voices