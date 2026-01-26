Review: ENHYPEN vanish into desire and forbidden love

ENHYPEN came back for more blood with their seventh mini album release “THE SIN : VANISH.” Released on Jan. 16, the album features 11 tracks, with four narrative tracks and one skit that connects to its lore.

Since the start of their debut under the label BELIFT LAB, the seven-member K-pop group continues to tell stories consistently throughout their music. “THE SIN : VANISH” depicts a vampire, torn between desire and fear, that decides to escape in order to protect their loved one, according to WEVERSE.

For this comeback, their promotions leading to the release were through the roof, with a more immersive and narrative-driven concept. This includes their teasers, games and publications.

Their fictional digital publication connects the global vampire community, VAMPIRENOW, along with an Instagram account that features the articles. ENGENE can engage by viewing news updates and advertisements across its different sections.

They also released a new interactive game called “Blood Pack Game” that allows fans to collect blood with a cup by tilting their phone to catch the blood drops.

Now, let’s vanish into their music track by track.

The Beginning

The album is introduced with “The Beginning,” a narrative opening track. It begins the storyline with a couple who vanish, love that is forbidden and a vampire created without sanction. Jake, a member of ENHYPEN, contributed to the composition, production and writing of the track.

No way Back (feat. So!YoON!)

“No Way Back” is a track that has an R&B feel, featuring singer-songwriter So!YoOn! The featured artist and ENHYPEN’s voices seamlessly blend in the song. It opens with ENHYPEN’s Sunoo singing in a more dramatic tone that hooks the listener. The song is dark, mentioning there is “no way back” to the choices they’ve made, “Burn the ship I came on to ashes / load it up with the fears I brought / And step across the shards / No way back now.” The track definitely fits into the concept.

The Fugitives

“The Fugitives” is another narration that touches on two vampire lovers. The pair are expected to be captured, seen as reckless and “discover their limits and fall into despair.” However, their expressions say otherwise, suggesting that their escape is an exhilarating game as danger captivates them.

Knife

“Knife” is a hip-hop based lead song with a confident running away feeling. The song symbolizes a dangerous kind of love and makes references to the criminal duo Bonnie and Clyde. The repetitive lyrics of the chorus, “It’s a knife, knife, knife, knife (it’s a knife),” make the track extremely infectious.

Stealer

The track “Stealer” has a Latin-inspired rhythm. The pre-chorus could make listeners feel as though they are floating because the beat shifts to a more melodic tone. “Stealer” is a more thrilling track and slowly spells out the title in the lyrics within the song. According to Forbes, Jungwon explained the song would evoke a sense of “stealing away with your lover.”

The Voice

The narration track, “The Voice,” showcases a “voice keychain plush” that sends shockwaves through vampire society. It states listeners can claim it at vampirenow.live, showcasing real merchandise. “The Voice” then previews the next track, which is about “witnesses who encountered the fugitive lovers.”

Witnesses

Different from a narration track, “Witnesses” is a skit that includes people’s input about the vampire lovers that have escaped. They call them reckless, possibly afraid and question why they were happy with breaking the laws and escaping.

Big Girls Don’t Cry

The shortest track on the album, lasting under two minutes, “Big Girls Don’t Cry” provides a sense of protection and reassurance. This can be shown through the lyrics, “I’ll keep you safe, everything’s fine, stay with me now.” It is an upbeat pop track with an energetic groove and kick drums, which makes the song extremely catchy. ENHYPEN’s member Heeseung “Ah-ooh” is definitely one of the highlights of the song.

Lost Island

The beginning of the song instantly catches the attention of listeners, saying, “Empty out those pockets, baby, you know I ain’t messing with no broke man.” This song is more of an energetic pop vibe with intimate lyrics. The track sings of lovers that “close the door of time” and are hooked on creating their own private paradise. As they escape, they remain completely focused on each other.

Sleep Tight

“Sleep Tight” is also a self-composed song by Jake, with lyrics contributed by Heeseung. The song is about taking a break after escaping. The track is a slower song that captures many emotions, including emotional exhaustion, with lyrics like “trembling lashes, silently holding me steady.” The rest of the song continues with lyrics that capture the feeling of protection, comfort and rest.

The Beyond

The ending track “The Beyond” narrates how the couple vanishes completely, questioning if they found bliss or despair. Although the song sings, “the couple seemed to pass into legend, forgotten,” their story of vanishing would return, unfolding in an entirely new direction.

ENHYPEN continues to make music that not only fits their voices, but also shows their growth as musicians. It has been exciting to see how their storyline unfolds with each comeback.