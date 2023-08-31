The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Loading Recent Classifieds...

Q&A: A senior’s advice for freshman students

Ouanessa Nana, Campus/Government Desk Editor
August 31, 2023
Photo+courtesy+of+Leann+Hamilton
Photo courtesy of Leann Hamilton

Interviewed: Leann Hamilton

When senior year in college approaches you start to think about how you spent your last three years in school. Did you just go to classes or did you take every opportunity to do all the activities that college has to offer?

Some students feel the pressure of it, the twisting wave of nerves and uncertainty that rips around in your stomach like a cyclone, reminding you that you are at the end of your educational career. As a college senior, there are new challenges you might not expect or consider possible.

Finishing all your required courses so you’re able to graduate, securing a job after graduation, networking, finding a mentor, building your resumes, and so much more. College is no easy feat, so I ask California State University, Northridge senior Leann Hamilton questions about her upcoming final academic year.

We sat in her car, tired and hot after a workout and I asked her some questions about being a senior.

Q: “What is something you wish you knew before starting at CSUN?”

A: “I wish I knew how the campus life was before I started at CSUN, I didn’t realize it being a commuter school, it would not have that aesthetic campus life.”

Q: “What do you mean? Could you elaborate?”

A: “Because it is a commuter school, a lot of people don’t stick around on campus and hang out.” Hamilton described a lack of everyday events that would keep students on campus. While events are not held every day, the University Student Union has a calendar of weekly and monthly events.

Q: “What is the most helpful advice you received while at CSUN?”

A: “Utilize all the resources given to you for academics like tutoring [and] study groups.”

Q: “Do you have a unique tip you would give a new student?”

A: “In college, professors have so many students, so if you miss an assignment, you still have a chance to make it up if you just tell them what is going on. Don’t give up when you make a mistake because it’s never over. And go to office hours so then they have a good idea of who you are.”

Q: “What is something you think should be talked about more?”

A: “…global warming should be talked about more…especially in college because students tend to be oblivious of what is going on in the world, it’s going to be a team effort to fix what is happening [and] I think it should be a curriculum course that is necessary for students to take for graduation.”

CSUN has a sustainability center whose main focus is aiding the sustainable culture on campus that can later transcend to student’s everyday lives.

Being a college student is an accomplishment of perseverance. From the hours spent studying in the library to trying new foods on campus to spending late nights with your friends. So take a deep breath, work hard, and enjoy this time in your life.
You deserve it.
More to Discover
More in Culture
Matador Marquee: Four films that dive into student life
Cantando: Songs to keep students motivated
Book club: Essential reads recommended by a CSUN professor
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
Photo courtesy of store.100gecs.com.
Review: ‘10,000 gecs’ by 100 gecs – A hyperpop earworm
Illustration by José C. Delgado.
Writer’s pick: The Sundial’s playlist for the summer
More in Matador Life
Illustration by Brianna Arias.
The Soraya heats up their schedule for summer
ntrance of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Review: Down the pipeline through Super Nintendo World
Illustration of A student directiors
A student director’s guide for auditions
Ilustration of season finale lysistrata
CSUN theater department presents: ‘Lysistrata’
A portrait picture of a woman
Theater student spotlight: Autumn Tatnall
Ilustration of Oiphori
Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with special guest Sway Calloway
More in Opinions
Photo courtesy of Canva.
Opinion: What about gun control?
Illustration by Brandon Sarmiento
Graduation letters: Meera Komarraju
Illustration by Brandon Sarmiento
Graduation letters: Ah-Jeong Kim
Graduation letters: Adrián Pérez-Boluda
Graduation letters: Adrián Pérez-Boluda
Illustration by Brandon Sarmiento
Graduation letters: Erika D. Beck
Illustration by Brandon Sarmiento
Graduation letters: Aimee Carrillo Rowe

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in