Daily Sundial
Daily Sundial
Matador Marquee: Four films that dive into student life

Sasha Alikhanov, Print Managing Editor
August 30, 2023

Clueless
“Clueless” is a stylized time capsule of Southern California high schools in the ’90s with quintessential fashion, music and references. From skating to fresh nose jobs, the film has something for everyone.

 

 

 

20th Century Girl
“20th Century Girl” is a look into a Korean girl’s high school tribulations, ranging from spying on a classmate for her friend who has heart problems to accidentally falling into a love triangle.

 

 

 

Legally Blonde
“Legally Blonde” is a comedic film documenting a woman’s willpower to learn, get what she wants and wear pink throughout. The main character studies law at Harvard while balancing her love life and helping her nail tech in hers.

 

 

 

All screengrabs are taken from Rotten Tomatoes.

House Bunny
“House Bunny” is a subversive comedy with topics ranging from sororities to societal expectations of women to ironic scantily clad car washes. While the main character is not in college, she becomes the “house mother” of an unpopular sorority. She teaches the members of the sorority how to throw a good party and they teach her how to accept herself.
