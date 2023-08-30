Cantando: Songs to keep students motivated

“Rocket Science” – Meet Me @ The Altar

This song acts as a loud reminder to not overcomplicate things or hold yourself back from your goals because they may seem daunting. Everything is possible as long as you’re willing to believe in yourself and take risks.

“RUNITUP” – Tyler, the Creator (feat. Teezo Touchdown)

For a boost of confidence, “RUNITUP” is the anthem to feel like you are on top of the world. Tyler, the Creator speaks on the rewards of his hard work paying off in the track, despite all the doubters, who only made him want to work harder.

“Junior Varsity” – Dayglow

Toning it down, this soft track by Dayglow serves as a reminder to welcome the change that comes with starting a new chapter. It is the ideal song for mindfully reflecting on your college journey, and getting rid of those pre-semester nerves.

“Gold Steps” – Neck Deep

To wrap things up, it is important to acknowledge that there will be obstacles throughout the semester. “Gold Steps” is a great track to listen to whenever you’re feeling down–the lyrics give a strong sense of encouragement to make it out on the other side and be proud of what you are achieving given the circumstances.