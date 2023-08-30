The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Loading Recent Classifieds...

Cantando: Songs to keep students motivated

Pamela Garcia, Assistant Culture Editor
August 30, 2023

“Rocket Science” – Meet Me @ The Altar
This song acts as a loud reminder to not overcomplicate things or hold yourself back from your goals because they may seem daunting. Everything is possible as long as you’re willing to believe in yourself and take risks.

 

 

“RUNITUP” – Tyler, the Creator (feat. Teezo Touchdown)
For a boost of confidence, “RUNITUP” is the anthem to feel like you are on top of the world. Tyler, the Creator speaks on the rewards of his hard work paying off in the track, despite all the doubters, who only made him want to work harder.

 

“Junior Varsity” – Dayglow
Toning it down, this soft track by Dayglow serves as a reminder to welcome the change that comes with starting a new chapter. It is the ideal song for mindfully reflecting on your college journey, and getting rid of those pre-semester nerves.

 

 

All screengrabs are taken from Genius.

“Gold Steps” – Neck Deep
To wrap things up, it is important to acknowledge that there will be obstacles throughout the semester. “Gold Steps” is a great track to listen to whenever you’re feeling down–the lyrics give a strong sense of encouragement to make it out on the other side and be proud of what you are achieving given the circumstances.
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Matador Marquee: Four films that dive into student life
Book club: Essential reads recommended by a CSUN professor
Photo courtesy of store.100gecs.com.
Review: ‘10,000 gecs’ by 100 gecs – A hyperpop earworm
Illustration by José C. Delgado.
Writer’s pick: The Sundial’s playlist for the summer
Illustration by Pamela Garcia.
Writer’s pick: The heroines of STEM - Five films about women in science to watch right now
illustration of people at the beach
Writer’s pick: Summertime lovin’ – Five films to celebrate the upcoming season
More in Culture
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
CSUN student navigates academic career around pandemic
Illustration by Brianna Arias.
The Soraya heats up their schedule for summer
Illustration of the movie Everything everywhere all at once
Review: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
A person from TV Show The last of Us
Review: ‘The Last of Us’ – Relationships found amidst chaos
ntrance of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Review: Down the pipeline through Super Nintendo World
Illustration of Tyler the creator album
Review: Tyler, The Creator’s ‘CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale’ – Spin or skip?
More in Print Editions
CSUN constructs first new building in 13 years
March 2023 – Volume 63, Issue 8
The Curse of Woman Is a Woman’s Power
Thanks Mom
Thanks Mom
It Must Be a Women Thing
CSUN Women in Leadership

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in