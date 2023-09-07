Women’s basketball announces fall schedule

The CSUN women’s basketball team dropped their schedule on Aug. 31 in anticipation of their 2023-24 season.

The Matadors face off against two Power 5 teams, the first at University of Minnesota on Nov. 22, and the second a short drive down I-405 to UCLA on Dec. 7.

In between the two games is a matchup at Sacramento State University on Dec. 2. These three teams are the only teams the Matadors will be facing during the non-conference period that finished their season with an above .500 winning percentage.

It will be interesting to see how the Matadors compete in this stretch, especially considering how below-average the rest of their non-conference falls.

Coach Carlene Mitchell’s squad is going to face some adversity early with two Big West matchups against Long Beach State University on Dec. 30 and the University of Hawaii on Jan. 6.

The team will be tested at the end of their conference with late-season games, as the Matadors visit reigning regular season champion UC Irvine on Feb. 28, followed by another road game at UC San Diego on Mar. 2, then the conclusion of the regular season with a matchup against Hawaii at home on Mar. 7.

The Matadors look to go over .500 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.