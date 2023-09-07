The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Loading Recent Classifieds...

Women’s basketball announces fall schedule

Gabriel Duarte, Editor
September 7, 2023
Guard+Anaiyah+Tuua%2C+21%2C+and+forward+Tess+Amundsen%2C+15%2C+laugh+and+smile+with+teammates+as+they+head+to+the+locker+room+after+beating+CSU+Bakersfield+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+9%2C+2023%2C+at+the+Premier+America+Credit+Union+Arena+in+Northridge%2C+Calif.
Aliyah Hinckley
Guard Anaiyah Tu’ua, 21, and forward Tess Amundsen, 15, laugh and smile with teammates as they head to the locker room after beating CSU Bakersfield on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

The CSUN women’s basketball team dropped their schedule on Aug. 31 in anticipation of their 2023-24 season.

The Matadors face off against two Power 5 teams, the first at University of Minnesota on Nov. 22, and the second a short drive down I-405 to UCLA on Dec. 7.

In between the two games is a matchup at Sacramento State University on Dec. 2. These three teams are the only teams the Matadors will be facing during the non-conference period that finished their season with an above .500 winning percentage.

It will be interesting to see how the Matadors compete in this stretch, especially considering how below-average the rest of their non-conference falls.

Coach Carlene Mitchell’s squad is going to face some adversity early with two Big West matchups against Long Beach State University on Dec. 30 and the University of Hawaii on Jan. 6.

The team will be tested at the end of their conference with late-season games, as the Matadors visit reigning regular season champion UC Irvine on Feb. 28, followed by another road game at UC San Diego on Mar. 2, then the conclusion of the regular season with a matchup against Hawaii at home on Mar. 7.

The Matadors look to go over .500 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
More to Discover
More in CSUN Sports
Senior Taylor Orshoff, 1, defends against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 in Northridge, Calif. CSUN won the game with a final score of 27-25.
Matadors dominate in home opener
CSUN defender Dylan Gonzalez, 3, and forward David Diaz, 58, celebrate the formers go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute against the Saint Marys College Gaels on Sept. 21, 2022, at the Performance Soccer Field in Northridge, Calif.
Can last season’s momentum carry men’s soccer even further this year?
Middle blocker Lauryn Anderson, 18, serves the ball for the UC San Diego Tritons to receive it on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Women’s volleyball has its sights on Big West title this season
Goalkeeper Taylor Thames jumps up to save the ball from going in the goal against UC San Diego on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Performance Soccer Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN women’s soccer hopes to come back strong this fall
CSUN beach volleyball teammates Emily Sparks, 15, and Mikaela Maughan, 22, slap hands as they celebrate scoring against the University of San Francisco on March 31, 2023, at the CSUN Beach Volleyball Complex in Northridge, Calif.
Matador Spring Sports Recap
CSUN mens basketball player talking with his coach
Opinion: Matador mediocrity – A never-ending story
More in Sports
CSUN womens tennis team huddle each other
Matadors of the Spring Season
Andy Newman, the new head coach for CSUN mens basketball, answers questions during a meet-and-greet event at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on April 24, 2023, in Northridge, Calif.
New men’s basketball coach looks to make offense more dynamic
Illustration sundial sports
Sundial Sports Podcast: NFL Draft and NHL Playoffs
CSUN athlete
The story of Taylor Thames: Paving the way for Black student athletes
Csun womens soccer player
The sound of the game: Anessa Campos and her journey as a deaf Division I soccer player
CSUN womens softball player
CSUN sports roundup: 04/12 – 04/25

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in