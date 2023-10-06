The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Loading Recent Classifieds...

International students bring flair to campus, from Kuromi shirts to kameez

José C. Delgado, Culture Editor
October 6, 2023
International+students+bring+flair+to+campus%2C+from+Kuromi+shirts+to+kameez
Rodrigo Hernandez

International students come to America and bring a piece of their country in the form of their clothes. Some students bring stylistic flair over, while others opt to wear cultural clothing. 

Blue Tan holding a Kuromi umbrella on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Northridge, Calif. (Rodrigo Hernandez)

CSUN senior Blue Tan decided to go with the first option. Tan is from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and attended Taylor’s University. There, she saw her peers going all out with their choice of clothes at school.

“I think, especially in our college, people are thinking about comfort and going to class,” Tan said. “Meanwhile, the college I was in back home, people would come dressed up and looking cute. That was the norm there.”

 Tan attributes the contrast in effort to the differences in social settings between the two schools. Her school in Malaysia featured a more close-knit campus life which contrasts the commuter culture of CSUN’s campus.

Tan does not conform to the more comfortable style she sees on CSUN students, choosing to go with clothes

Blue Tan shows off the embroidery design on her outfit on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in Northridge, Calif.  (Rodrigo Hernandez)

that fit her style. Some of the staples in her closet include plaid skirts and Kuromi shirts. 

“I feel like I just wear what’s in my closet. For me, I still want to feel good, so obviously I wear clothing that I like,” Tan said. “Even if it’s not what everyone else is wearing.”

Tan believes American fashion often relies too much on which brands are trending, and outside of campus, there is an emphasis on the cost of an outfit rather than if it looks good together.

The difference in approaches to campus fashion can bring interesting combinations and allow a new sense of expression.

Melita Mehzabin is a junior from Bangladesh. She brings a more culturally-focused outlook with her fashion on campus. 

Melita Mehzabin in front of Citrus Hall at CSUN on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 in Northridge, Calif. (Rodrigo Hernandez)

By wearing traditional Bangladeshi clothing, Mehzabin feels more connected to her culture and uses it as a way of showing her Bangladeshi pride. The different patterns, textiles and customization of Bangladeshi clothing allows her to show off the vibrance of her country. 

“There is more embroidery and more handcrafted work in the clothing, compared to American clothes, which is mostly cotton clothing,” she stated. 

After being at CSUN, Mehzabin has found herself fusing both American fashion and her Bangladeshi clothes. 

This traditional top, known as a kameez, features water lilies which are the national flower of Bangladesh. The country is known as the “land of the rivers,” with the blue fabric representing the bodies of water. (Rodrigo Hernandez)

“Sometimes, I make a fusion. There is a certain type of pants to pair with a kameez, but right now I’m wearing it with jeans,” Mehzabin stated. “Since I got here, I have been wearing more comfortable clothes, but from time to time I try to wear jewelry that represents the cultural aspect of my country.” 

Mehzabin sees her country’s clothes as representative of her culture’s values. 

“To me, my clothes mean practicing modesty in a very vibrant way, in a colorful way,” she stated. “I also think

people in my country are cordial. We tend to be good hosts, love guests, so that’s something I think we represent through the clothing.” 

While the two opt for different styles of representing their countries on campus, they both believe that CSUN students, and Californians in general, tend to go for safer choices. Comfort, casual and homogenous were words used by the two to describe the different looks they have seen here.

The meshing of cultures at CSUN is apparent, and being able to see people represent their cultures in different ways gives a different perspective to all students. 
More to Discover
More in Culture
Attendees of the Native American Welcome event receive information from the CSUN American Indian Studies booth on Sept. 20, 2023, in Northridge, Calif.
AISA’s Native American Welcome event promotes awareness and hospitality for the community and its students
Photo courtesy of The Soraya.
Graham100: Honoring a timeless legacy of dance
Students form a crowd for DJ Mal-Ski on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Northridge, Calif.
Matador Nights carnival makes a splash at the USU
A CSUN women’s rugby club member talks about the team to “Welcome Party” visitors.
AS kicks off the semester with Welcome Celebration
A look at some of the oldest and newest clubs at CSUN
A look at some of the oldest and newest clubs at CSUN
Photo of CSUNs Food Pantry, taken on April 23, 2020.
Three budget friendly recipes for students using the CSUN pantry
More in Matador Life
Photo courtesy of Leann Hamilton
Q&A: A senior’s advice for freshman students
Illustration by Brianna Arias.
The Soraya heats up their schedule for summer
ntrance of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Review: Down the pipeline through Super Nintendo World
Illustration of A student directiors
A student director’s guide for auditions
Ilustration of season finale lysistrata
CSUN theater department presents: ‘Lysistrata’
A portrait picture of a woman
Theater student spotlight: Autumn Tatnall
More in Print Editions
Courtesy of Adobe Stock.
Why fad diets are appealing to so many people
Alyssa McDowell, a senior and apparel and design production major, considers clothing waste important to the industry. Its a shame that an industry that should be about art, is the number two polluter, says Dowell.
Fast Fashion, Slow Solutions and Mountains of Trash
Yesterday's news: Looking back on society's ideal body types
Original caption: Line action. Photo from Daily Sundial archives of fall 1972.
Photo story: When SFVC became CSUN in 1972
Illustration by Kevin Silva
CSUN poetry: Dreams
Photo courtesy of Thomas Chan
Q&A: All the chatter around ChatGPT

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in