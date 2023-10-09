The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Book Club

Leah Villalpando-Coronado, Contributor
October 9, 2023

Gizelle Johnson, a senior at CSUN, majoring in fashion apparel and design, has spent her last few years immersing herself in collegiate fashion. She is currently the creative director for CSUN Trends, the school’s fashion club, and the owner of her personal clothing brand, Divine. Beyond her formal education, involvement with Trends and starting her own business, Johnson has read valuable books that have contributed to her growth as an aspiring designer and stylist. Here are her top three book recommendations that provide insights not typically found in the classroom.

 

1. “Fashionpedia” by Fashionary
“Fashionpedia” is Johnson’s favorite of the three books. This visual dictionary of fashion contains a detailed exploration of diverse clothing types, their origins and the evolution of trends over time. The book also delves into various body shapes, trims, measurements and hairstyles. Combining historical context with practical examples, this book presents an abundance of information. Johnson considers herself a visual learner and finds assigned fashion textbooks overwhelming. Books like “Fashionpedia” allow for interactive reading with visual examples to supplement the information.

 

2. “The Fashion Business Manual” by Fashionary
“The Fashion Business Manual” is a step-by-step guide for those aiming to launch their own fashion business. It teaches readers how to create a business brand, how to brand themselves, and overall tips on how to run a store and deal with bosses and models. It is filled with visuals to supplement the vast array of information it provides to running your own company. Johnson credits this book as a helpful handbook when starting her brand.

 

All screengrabs are taken from Goodreads.

3. “The Fashion Stylist Blueprint” by Brittany Diego
Finally, “The Fashion Style Blueprint” is written by Brittany Diego, a stylist who attends CSUN Trends’ meetings and was a judge at the club’s recent fashion show. Diego’s guidelines are helpful supplements for CSUN students who aim to be stylists. When Johnson was researching how to become a stylist, she learned about the book from Diego at a club meeting. Diego lays the groundwork of styling based on her journey, which led her to establish Fashion Mentor, a platform for young professionals in the fashion industry to learn and grow.
