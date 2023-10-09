Women’s soccer thrashes CSU Bakersfield at home in season’s first win

After 12 games, with nine losses and three draws, the CSUN Matadors (1-9-3, 1-1-2 Big West) won their first game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 28, thrashing the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-6-3, 0-1-2 Big West) 4-0 at the Matador Soccer Field.

The Matadors not only scored their most goals in a match all season, but a solid defensive performance allowed them to keep a clean sheet for their second Big West shutout. Midfielder Brooke Mobeck described the emotions the Matadors felt following the victory.

“We haven’t felt this way all season. We’re speechless,” said Mobeck. “We hope to feel this way again.”

With a scramble ensuing in the Roadrunners goal area, Mobeck opened the scoring in the 23rd minute for the Matadors, striking from outside the box after receiving a pass from Izabel Reyes. Thirteen minutes later, midfielder Cassidy Imperial-Pham, coming in as a substitute, headed in a cross from defender Kacie Garrity to double the Matadors’ lead.

With a 2-0 lead at halftime, the Matadors continued their attack on the Roadrunner defense and were eventually rewarded with a corner kick in the 50th minute with which midfielder Kaylee Gutierrez scored. Another corner kick in the 53rd minute was initially parried away by Roadrunners goalkeeper Hollee Hercik, but Reyes was there to clean up the rebound and score the Matadors’ fourth goal of the match.

Reyes talked about the importance of keeping momentum after a solid first half.

“We knew it was 2-0, and that’s a scary score to be at half, so we knew they were gonna come out strong,” Reyes said. “We matched their energy and punched them even harder.”

The Roadrunners kept pushing for a goal, winning 13 corners to CSUN’s three, and forced goalkeeper Hayden Mauldin to make four saves, but the Matadors’ stout defensive line prevented them from breaking the clean sheet.

Despite both teams producing high attacking, CSUN led both categories offensively, firing 12 shots to Bakersfield’s 11, with eight of the Matadors’ opportunities being on target as opposed to the Roadrunners’ four.

Reyes hopes the Matadors can keep their strong form heading into their next Big West game.

“We’re gonna take this momentum that we’ve been playing with our team, and all our spirits are high,” Reyes said. “Hopefully, this can carry on to our next game, and we win that one.”

The Matadors remain on home turf for their next Big West matchup, when they host Long Beach State University at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.