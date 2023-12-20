The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Women’s soccer head coach resigns

Ryan Romero, Sports Editor
December 20, 2023
Aliyah Hinckley
File photo. Defender Kacie Garrity, 24, tries to stop the ball from advancing to the Matadors’ goal post while on defense against CSU Bakersfield’s forward Karen Flores, 9, at the Matador Soccer Field on Sept. 28, 2023 in Northridge, Calif.

CSUN’s Director of Athletics Shawn Chin-Farrell announced that Christine Johnson has resigned from the women’s soccer team and will not return as head coach.

Johnson first joined the Matadors in 2021 as an assistant coach prior to taking over as acting head coach. In June 2022 she was officially announced as the sixth head coach of the program’s history and spent the following two seasons at the helm.

This past season, CSUN finished last in the Big West at 1-5-4 in conference play and 1-13-5 overall throughout the year. The Matadors’ lone victory of the season came at home against Cal State Bakersfield when CSUN shut out the Roadrunners and scored a season high four goals.

Throughout the two seasons with Johnson as head coach, the Matadors own a disappointing 4-28-6 overall record.

The search for the next women’s soccer head coach is expected to begin immediately.

