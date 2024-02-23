The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Got a tip? Have something you need to tell us? Contact the Sundial

Loading Recent Classifieds...

Welcome back to CSUN’s planetarium

Junseong Park, Assistant Video Editor
February 23, 2024
Junseong Park

After a pause prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Donald E. Bianchi Planetarium at CSUN is resuming operations. Visitors can once again embark on an interesting journey through the cosmos at the planetarium. The CSUN campus provides a tranquil retreat into the wonders of the cosmos. Within the confines of the planetarium, a diverse array of star shows awaits, offering both educational insights and entertainment for visitors of all ages. The Northridge community and students can expect an illuminating exploration of constellations, planetary movements, and celestial phenomena. Families seeking an enriching experience and aspiring astronomers eager to deepen their understanding will find themselves captivated by the celestial spectacle on offer. Amid the star-studded expanse, attendees will have the opportunity to gaze upward and rediscover the captivating beauty of the night sky.
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
CSUN women's rugby season opener
Trevor Lawrence Jr. teaches a jazz master class at CSUN
CSUN students march during the first day of the CFA strike on campus in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 22, 2024.
The Student Perspective: CFA Strike
CSUN alumni reunion: Thrilling win versus UC Riverside
Matador motorsports host Spring Fest
Children rally for a ceasefire in Gaza
More in Videos
CSUN men's volleyball earns crucial victories
CSUN women's golf hosts tri-match in prevention of human trafficking
LA County's Burial of the Unclaimed Dead
CFA Strike at CSUN
The Matador statue on the CSUN campus.
New York Times names CSUN most economically diverse campus in nation
People gathering around the buffet to get food at the Eating the Archives opening reception at the University Library on Oct. 19, 2023.
Eating the Archives opening reception
More in Watch
two mens smiling to the picture
Sunset Sessions: Nishwakie
A person holding a sign writing Hey yall Im Dajamique
Black Scholars Matter strives to increase Black enrollment
5 group of friends smiling to the picture
Sunset Sessions: Swells
4 people looking to the camera and holding a piano
Sunset Sessions: Hoity-Toity
3 people smiling to the picture
Sunset Sessions: It's Butter
a illustration of the gas prices
High gas prices affect CSUN students

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2024 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in