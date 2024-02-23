Welcome back to CSUN’s planetarium

After a pause prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Donald E. Bianchi Planetarium at CSUN is resuming operations. Visitors can once again embark on an interesting journey through the cosmos at the planetarium. The CSUN campus provides a tranquil retreat into the wonders of the cosmos. Within the confines of the planetarium, a diverse array of star shows awaits, offering both educational insights and entertainment for visitors of all ages. The Northridge community and students can expect an illuminating exploration of constellations, planetary movements, and celestial phenomena. Families seeking an enriching experience and aspiring astronomers eager to deepen their understanding will find themselves captivated by the celestial spectacle on offer. Amid the star-studded expanse, attendees will have the opportunity to gaze upward and rediscover the captivating beauty of the night sky.