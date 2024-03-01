The student media organization of California State University Northridge

CSUN women’s tennis wins three of first four matches

Edward Segal, Editor-in-Chief
March 1, 2024
The Matadors opened the season with three straight wins before their first loss. They are undefeated in doubles through four matches, but struggled in singles in their latest contest against San Jose State. Newcomer Nicole West stepped up right away to knock off her opponent in the first match, while returning sophomore Emma Moratalla Sanz struggled to grind out a victory on opening day. The Matadors showed their depth through the inaugural stretch of the spring season, as they added two players since the fall, bringing their roster up to 16 athletes. The expanded squad is ready to try and make a deep run in the Big West this year.

