A Matador Night to Remember

The University Student Union’s Matador Nights took place on Friday, Sept. 13, highlighted by electrifying DJ sets and a fast time on the Round Up ride.

The anticipated students-only event kicked off the semester by welcoming new and returning students alike to enjoy free food, non-alcoholic drinks, games and music from DJs Precise and OLEA. All activities at the event were free of charge.

By 6:30 p.m. the line stretched down Bertrand Avenue as students waited to be let in at 7 p.m. Following an 80s theme, the event was set in the USU, lit up by the neon lights coming from the DJ stage and glowing cones lining the Back Lot.

Upon walking in, students could pick up a refreshing mocktail slushy with three flavor options, served in either a pouch or a fishbowl, depending on how late you were to the party. When attendees grew hungry enough to leave the dance floor, the snack stand at the back lot offered carnival themed snacks such as hot dogs, churros, soft pretzels and popcorn. Vegetarian and vegan options available for those who requested them.

The Round Up ride was brought onto campus at the back, saw traction throughout the night, but was stopped for 30 minutes to be cleaned.

There was a photo booth for students to memorialize the night with all of their friends. Near the Round Up ride, one could take a seat, play big Jenga, mini basketball, or spin the wheel to win exclusive Matador Nights prizes.

In the Northridge Center, an indoor roller rink that provided skates and helmets in a room with projected images of sketchbook-like shapes on the ceiling, adding to the 80s theme. People lined up for the caricature artists to sit for an exaggerated drawing of them and their friends.

When asked about her favorite part of the night, Matador Nights Student Volunteer, Trinity Coston, said, “Seeing people walk by and like, just laughing with their friends. It seems like a lot of people are having fun. What I’m manning right now is the caricature line where people are drawing you. I would even love to have this myself.”

DJs OLEA and Precise played consecutively throughout the night, keeping people glued to the dance floor with popular artists like Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar.

The event brought out new students for their first big outing with their friends on campus.“This is my first year here, so it’s something new for me. I really do love it. It’s something that I was excited to come to,” said Kemari Murphy, a fashion design and merchandising major.

