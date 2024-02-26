The student media organization of California State University Northridge

CSUN women’s rugby season opener

Elle Laur, Video Reporter
February 26, 2024
Elle Laur

California State University, Northridge women’s rugby team kicked off the 2024 season at home against UC Irvine last weekend. This matchup challenged the Matadors to put all their hard work, dedication and passion into the game. The team fell short against the Anteaters but is hopeful for the rest of the season as long as they work together and trust the process. The rugby team is one of many club sports the campus has to offer. Coach Alletore leads an inclusive team and supportive staff that makes sure each player feels welcomed and a part of the family. The CSUN women’s rugby team gives “home away from home” another meaning as the players and coaches have a strong bond that shows on the field and the sidelines. Rugby reminds the team to always get back up when life throws them down, much like the physical nature of the sport.
