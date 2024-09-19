Your CSUN Self-care Resources

As we begin the new semester here at CSUN, we leave behind the relaxation of summer break into the beast that is more coursework.

Amidst the demands of a heavy new schedule filled with familiar stress, students are turning to CSUN resources like the Oasis Wellness Center and Matty’s Closet. These facilities offer a space for exploring mental health programs and work readiness outside of the classroom.

Oasis Wellness Center

Located at the University Student Union, the Oasis Wellness Center offers a variety of wellness programs to promote student academic success according to the center’s page on the CSUN website.

The center typically uses art and relaxation devices to provide students an outlet on campus for creativity and rest. As of right now, there are three classes offered at the Oasis: Painting Under the Stars, Aroma Blending and Clay Making. The center provides the materials and students can take each of their creations home.

“Pretty much all of our services are oriented around students practicing self-care. Whether it be from the creative outlet from the painting clay or oil blending . . . any kind of self-care. However you want to show up and practice that self-care, we try to offer that to students,” said Abigayle Brown, supervisor of the Oasis Wellness Center.

Students quickly discover the benefits of these resources at the start of the new semester. Recent transfer student, Audry Carias, visits the center often to use its amenities between classes.

“On my third day here, I had a classmate tell me there was a center and since then, I’ve been here nonstop. This is like my new home. I love the massage chairs,” said Carias.

Matty’s Closet

Matty’s Closet is a resource students can use to obtain a professional look for their presentation and interview needs at no cost. The professional wear service is located in the Bayramian Hall Career Center. Students can schedule drop-in appointments with a stylist who helps them find a free outfit for a specific occasion each semester. . Students can find tops, pants, shoes and accessories to wear to interviews or job fairs, free of charge. All they have to do is check in at the front desk with their student ID number and email. Clothing donations are open to the public and all donated items are thoroughly inspected before being moved to the rack.

CSUN senior and staff member of Matty’s Closet, Julia Sotelino, finds that students of any major can find the resource valuable, including herself.

“I’ve had interviews that I’ve needed a nice top to pair with something that I already have at home, so I came here and grabbed a top. . . if my major was different and I needed more, I would use this every single semester,” said Sotelino. With its diverse size range from extra small to four extra large and quality checked clothing, the closet provides currently enrolled students with the appropriate professional wardrobe to take some weight off their wallets.