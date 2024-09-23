Native American community gathers for Cultural Welcome event

The USU held their last Cultural Welcome event, Native American Welcome, at the American Indian Studies Cultural Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.

This event provided students an opportunity to connect with Native American culture, the AIS program and various on and off campus resources.

“The USU partners with on-campus clubs and departments, so students can engage with and learn how they can be more involved with a campus and community organization,” said Janessa Reyes, the USU equity and diversity initiatives coordinator.

It was also an opportunity for students to connect with faculty, staff and other participants. Information was available at tables around the quad for on-campus organizations like the Women’s Research and Resource Center, Oasis Wellness Center, Career Center, CSUN With a Heart, Educational Talent Search, Learning Resource Center, University Counseling Services and the Pride Center.

Off-campus organizations included MEND Poverty, Tut?int Youth Empowerment, Chumash Indian Museum and Wombat Mental Health Services.

MEND Poverty assists people in need by distributing food, helping with bills and offering employment services like resume building and interview training.



Tutcint Youth Empowerment is a leadership group under Pukuu Cultural Community Services, which provides services for youths from ages 14 to 24.

Wombat Mental Health Services is a telehealth therapy office serving the clients in California, Arizona and Washington.

The Chumash Museum is a student-friendly space dedicated to restoring and preserving the Chumash people and their culture.

Students also participated in lei making with assistant professor Kalani Heinz, who shares insights into the cultural significance of leis. “Leis, in general, are given as a form of celebration in Hawaiian culture,” said Heinz. “You can give them at a birthday, at a wedding, you can give them when someone starts a new job.”

It is all about spiritual energy when making leis. It is important to be in a good mood and have good energy when making one because you are transferring it to the receiver.

“It’s all that love, all that energy. It’s a symbol of love in Hawaiian culture that you are giving to others,” said Heinz.

Attendees enjoyed various types of pupusas and drinks, including horchata, jamaica and bottled water. Participants received bingo cards and earned stamps for visiting tables, meeting with other students, or interacting with faculty. The event featured a range of giveaways, including candy, stress balls, lanyards, t-shirts, notebooks, pens, stickers, cookbooks, coloring books, sleep masks, mugs and more.

Many enjoyed the event, including CSUN student Nat Salas.

“I’m somewhat indigenous, my parents are,” Salas said. “It’s nice meeting new people and seeing new perspectives.”

CSUN will host its 39th Annual CSUN Powwow on Nov. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sierra Quad. The event will feature arts and crafts vendors, Native American music and dance, an activity area for children, frybread, gourd dancing and more.

For more information, email AIS@csun.edu.