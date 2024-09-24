Women’s Basketball release 2024-25 Schedule

The 2024-25 CSUN women’s basketball schedule was released this past week highlighting 14 games at the Premier America Credit Union Arena for students and spectators to attend.

After finishing the previous season 3-27 for the season and 1-19 in conference play, the Matadors made a coaching change at the conclusion of the year. Former California Baptist associate head coach Angie Ned got hired in the spring.

Ned has set up a tough schedule for the Matadors this year as the program is set to face a total of eight teams with winning records from the previous season. Five of those teams are coming off 20-win seasons.

CSUN will open the 2024-25 season on Nov. 4th against La Sierra University, an NAIA opponent, along with a four-game stretch of away games beginning with Utah State on the 8th.

The Matadors will face the biggest challenge of their season with USC on Nov. 12th where CSUN will head on down to Galen Center to take on the Trojans. USC is coming off an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA tournament last year and is headlined by college basketball star JuJu Watkins.

Ned spoke with Go Matadors on the non-conference play and the competition her and the team will face going into the new year.

“Our team is working hard, and we’re excited for the opportunity to compete,” she said. “Our non-conference schedule is tough. It includes teams from the Mountain West, Big Ten, WAC and WCC. All will be instrumental as we prepare for Big West conference play.”

The Matadors kick off the Big West campaign with a trip to UC Riverside on Dec. 5, before hosting Cal Poly in their conference home opener two days later on Dec. 7.

The Matadors will finish the season with a trip to Hawaii to take on the defending Big West champions in the Rainbow Warriors on Mar. 8th.