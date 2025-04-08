Andy Newman’s culture shift transforms the CSUN basketball program

In this era of college basketball, it takes a lot of dedication and hard work to build a culture.

With how frequently players are transferring and how much money flows from NIL collectives, it’s rare to see players staying at schools for over a few seasons.

At the mid-major level, it’s becoming rarer to see culture being visualized, but that’s what CSUN coach Andy Newman has been able to foster within his program.

Newman has been able to maximize his player’s talent on the court, but he arguably makes his greatest impact off the court.

Tyler Beard, a Pacific transfer, opened up about the impact transferring to CSUN had on him after the Matadors’ final game of the regular season on March 8.

“It’s been a rough college career. A lot of losing for me. My first year [at Georgetown] and then the last year at Pacific, it’s just been tough. I think coming here, it has been a complete turnaround,” Beard said.

As a freshman at Georgetown, the Hoyas finished 6-25; as a junior at Pacific, the Tigers ended their season 6-26. The senior guard credited Newman and the university for the life-changing season in Northridge.

“CSUN has been great for me. It’s changed my life,” Beard said. “I thank Coach Newman, I thank my teammates and everybody who has supported me.”

Newman’s trust in Beard grew as the season progressed, and his role increased. He played in a career-high 33 games and averaged 21 minutes, almost exclusively appearing off the bench. Beard started in three games late in the season, including the program’s first NIT game.

One of the most impactful transfers on the team wasn’t even playing basketball a season ago before Newman and the Matadors’ coaching staff came calling.

It’s been a long road for PJ Fuller II before arriving in Northridge. A member of the 2019 recruiting cycle, Fuller was ranked as the No. 13 shooting guard and No. 85 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings.

He signed out of high school with TCU and spent two seasons with the Horned Frogs before transferring to Washington. Fuller spent two seasons in Seattle before entering the portal the final time and committing to Detroit Mercy, but ultimately never suited up for the Titans and took the 2023-24 season off.

“It’s been emotional for sure, because it’s been a journey. Last year I wasn’t even playing basketball. I didn’t know where my college career was going to go,” Fuller said. “So to be here and to be given this opportunity by Coach Andy Newman and the whole coaching staff, the whole program, all of CSUN, is amazing. I’ll never forget it. I’m forever grateful for this.”

Although Fuller took a season off from organized basketball, it didn’t stop Newman from pursuing the former top recruit.

He was able to help Fuller tap into his potential and reach career highs in every statistic. Fuller finished his season averaging 9.3 points, 3.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds and started in a career-high 31 games.

Heading into year three of his tenure, the culture that Newman has fostered will be tested again this offseason as the coaching staff will have to search through the portal to retool the roster.