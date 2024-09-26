Ride Smart: Discover CSUN’s Transportation Services

CSUN offers different transportation services for students to commute to school. These services are located throughout Los Angeles County and are accessible to anyone. It provides a fast and convenient way to get to school. CSUN is primarily a commuter school, so finding a reliable mode of transportation is crucial.

CSUN offers a transportation program that aims to reduce the number of single-occupant vehicles that commute to school and reduce the air quality traffic congestion in the San Fernando Valley, states the Transportation Services mission statement. These services include the Metrolink trains, Metrolink shuttles, buses, student carpool, Zipcar, etc.

Another service is the Metro U-Pass that allows students to take advantage of unlimited rides on: Metro buses, Metro subways, DASH, Big Blue Bus, Pasadena Transit and more, but the pass does not work for the Metrolink nor the AVTA, states the CSUN transportation page.

Various transportation programs and organizations offer free transportation to students. They can be used for travel in different directions, going all around Southern California.

There are free shuttle rides from the Northridge Metrolink Station (located on Vincennes St. just north of University Hall) to CSUN. The morning shuttles pick up passengers from the Northridge Metrolink station to CSUN between the hours of 6:52 a.m. and 8:59 a.m., coordinating with train arrival times. Students can catch the shuttle from the CSUN Transit Center back to the Metrolink station starting at 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. All shuttle departure times are subject to change, for updates and information please refer to the Commute by Metrolink Train site. It is important to note that the CSUN Transit Center is not open on weekends, as stated on the CSUN website. The Metrolink website provides more information, including the Metrolink schedule. The Commuter Portal gives an overview of all the transportations services offered and gives guidance to pick the best transportation option.

The Student Adventure Pass is a free transit pass that allows students K-12, trade school and college students to travel anywhere on the Metrolink for free. Signing up is easy: students can download the Metrolink app and register using their school email. Next, they will need to activate their pass every time before riding and lastly show their student ID to a conductor when boarding. The Metrolink Transit Connections site provides the complete list of most connecting transit options that offer free transfers.

Metrolink ticket holders can use the Codeshare Program to travel on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains between Ventura Station and L.A. Union Station on both weekdays and weekends, providing free connecting trains for passengers. However, there are select trains that do not stop at Burbank-Downtown and Northridge station. It is a program in partnership with Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, states the Metrolink Codeshare site.

Taking advantage of public transportation services available for students is not only cost-effective, it also serves in limiting the amount of pollution and traffic congestion caused by reliance on personal vehicles. For more information on public transportation services available for CSUN students, visit the Transportation Services page.