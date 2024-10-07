CSUN’s Project Rebound: Redefining second chances through education

Project Rebound, formerly a program, is now a department at CSUN that helps students who were formerly incarcerated and are interested in pursuing a higher education. The department provides assistance with resources to students with a basic needs package, this package has parking and financial assistance for mandatory class books.

Nearly four years later from the start of the program in 2020, the department is now approximately serving 83 students across the campus. The department works alongside Revolutionary Scholars for community outreach and hosting events for the students.

Project Rebound also provides students with on campus and off campus resources. The department helps connect students with liaisons from different resources on campus like the basic needs and housing. Off campus resources that the department helps students with are housing, mental health services and support with job recruitment through expungement clinics to help with clearing records.

“Anyone that has been incarcerated has a place here and support for them. Everyone has a different story or walking life which brings different layers of challenges but we try our best to support them,” said Maria Rivera, housing and wellness coordinator.

There are approximately 13 students that are projected to graduate this incoming graduation season. The department has said there has been great retention with students coming back and striving to graduate. The students vary from incoming and transfer students but with the same pursuit of higher education.

Project Rebound additionally supports students if they would like to pursue a masters degree, they provide assistance on getting their fees waived for their masters application.

The goal of Project Rebound is not only to help students pursue education but as well foster an empowerment for formerly incarcerated to grow and foster achievement, transformation and empowerment.

Students in project rebound have peer mentors or interns who serve semester-long to provide support to incoming students. Currently, there are four interns who are available to help students by connecting them with on campus services to assist students throughout their academic journey.

Students who are part of the department have a study hub located in room Sierra Hall room 382. Interns help supply the resources in the student hub such as scantrons and other supplies, as well as hosting events and being a space for students to come together.

“We are all similar, systematically impacted or previously incrated and we know that together we are stronger,“ said Garrett Eiferman, president of revolutionary scholars and member of Project Rebound.

Juilus Maxwell is an intern with Project Rebound who originally planned to pursue screenwriting and attain a Masters in Business Administration at CSUN, having already earned a bachelor’s degree in the same major. However, his degree was not accepted due to being distance accredited rather than regionally accredited. During a private tour of CSUN with Maygin Ewen, Maxwell discovered new opportunities.

“My plan on the spot has changed. And so I was like, what the hell am I going to do? But [Ewen] listened to what I was interested in, and she kind of directed me to what I should pursue to be on this campus. And so I started pursuing food science and then within that, it’s like there’s other opportunities that started to come,” Julius Maxwell said.

Alongside interns the department aspires to outreach with other colleges to assist their students in finding mentors in the field like professors.

Although the department’s website is outdated, the best form to connect with the department is through their email projectrebound@csun.edu, or via phone (818) 677- 5410. For those interested in speaking to the department in person, their main office is located in Sierra Hall 391.