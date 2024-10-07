From Matador to Pro: Jamar Ricketts navigates MLS and injury setbacks

The 2024 MLS SuperDraft has now passed, and with it, the Matadors have gained a new member in a small group. Jamar Ricketts, who was drafted by the San Jose Earthquakes, now joins three other players to be drafted to the MLS.

Rickets has played in both MLS and MLS Next Pro since his selection. His MLS debut came on March 30, his only appearance in the league so far. In MLS Next Pro, he played three matches but has not appeared in a game since May.

At CSUN, he earned numerous accolades. He received two first-team all-Big West selections and despite being a defender, scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists over three seasons with Matadors.

In 2020, Ricketts missed his freshman season when the Big West Conference canceled sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he bounced back in 2021, earning a spot on the Big West All-Freshman Team.

As a sophomore, he achieved the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region Second Team while scoring a team-high of five goals. In his final year at Northridge, he was listed as a junior, led every offensive category and earned All-Big West First Team honors in 2023.

In an interview with the Valley Boys, Ricketts discussed his growth as a player and a teammate.

“I was just looking to improve myself,” said Ricketts. “You know, whether it be being a team player, more working on my technique, or just finding ways to better the program,”

Ricketts was grateful to men’s soccer head coach Terry Davila for helping him adjust to life in a new city. Dalvia’s guidance played a pivotal role in Ricketts’ development both on and off of the field.

“Terry was just like he came in with love…. He was very genuine. That’s one thing that was key for me,” said Ricketts. “He never rushed me to make a decision. And that’s something I’ve always valued, and that’s why I’ve always stayed loyal,”

Ricketts’s only MLS game was against the Houston Dynamo, where he finished the match as a substitute at his natural position of left back. However, he entered the San Jose Earthquakes and were already down to 10 men.

He settled into the game and was nearly penalized for a handball after a shot from a Dynamos player. As the game progressed, Houston’s frontal assault broke through and scored two goals as the 80th minute began. After the second goal went in, the Earthquakes player struck a Dynamo player in frustration and was sent off.

Ricketts’ last game for San Jose Earthquakes II in MLS Next Pro was against Houston Dynamo 2. He was a defensive presence throughout the game and later shifted into a deep-lying midfielder role to assist in playmaking.

In the U.S Open Cup, Ricketts played the entire game as center back and won against the Oakland Roots despite being out of a position. His performance helped the team advance to the next round.

He recently suffered a hip injury and is expected to return in early October. He will join a lengthy injury list for the Earthquakes, as the team struggles to find form while sitting last in the standings.

Despite the early challenges in his professional career, Ricketts remains optimistic. He is focused on recovering and returning to the field stronger, showing that his journey is only just beginning.